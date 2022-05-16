Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit Brings Fintech with a Florida Focus to Orlando May 26-27

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- The Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit, the only fintech and blockchain event with a focus on the state of Florida, announces its live, in-person 2022 event May 26-27 at the Hilton Orlando Resort. The event will bring together fintech communities and technology evangelists from Florida and worldwide.



The Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit is Florida’s first event highlighting the ever-expanding financial technology industry in the Sunshine State. The summit’s goal is to gather stakeholders, businesses and political leaders from Florida and outside the state to collaborate on a strategy that will drive the growth of this emerging industry.

The conference will be focusing on how to navigate the turbulent waters ahead as the country steps into a recession due to hyperinflation. The summit is perfectly timed, making sure attendees have a roadmap as they compare notes while others panic about the road ahead.

Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit is tailored to three types of attendees:

Beginners looking to learn and build their knowledge from the ground up about Bitcoin, crypto investing and fintech.

Stakeholders, institutions, or startups who want to play an active role in the future of Bitcoin, blockchain and fintech.

Advocates, including anyone interested in propelling Florida forward as a global leader in Bitcoin & blockchain technology while actively pursuing safeguards that allow for a fair and even playing field.



With business and finance increasingly disrupted by the emergence of fintech solutions, the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit will help attendees develop their own fintech strategies, learn from real-world case studies, and network with entrepreneurs, investors and technology evangelists. Conference organizers believe the relationships created and knowledge shared at this pioneering event will have a far-reaching impact within the space.

The Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit venue is a vibrant, contemporary resort that is centrally located near the major Orlando theme parks and attractions and just minutes from the eclectic dining scene and entertainment of International Drive. The Hilton Orlando has seven restaurants and an expansive recreation area featuring waterfalls, two pools, a lazy river, luxurious cabanas, a waterslide and an on-site spa and fitness center.

For Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit tickets, to see accommodations, arrange exhibit space or learn more, visit https://floridablockchainsummit.com/

About Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit

Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit is a production of Cutting Edge Events, which specializes in new media and tech-driven conferences. Summit organizer Chris Krimitsos has been involved in the bitcoin community for some time and wanted to lend his organizational talents. As the founder of Podfest Expo, one of the world’s largest podcasting conferences, he felt he could uniquely serve the bitcoin and blockchain community. For this event, Krimitsos has partnered with the Florida Blockchain Business Association, Block Co-Op, Blockchain Chamber Of Commerce and the CryptoKnight community.

