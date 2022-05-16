Protein Supplements Market Size [2022-2028] To Reach USD 32.5 Billion at a CAGR of 8.3% | Industry Trends, Share, And Growth Analysis | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Protein Supplements Market finds that the increasing number of health-conscious consumers as well as increasing number of fitness centres across the globe are factors that influence the growth of Protein Supplements Market.



Additionally, increasing popularity of Protein Supplements Market among the millennials, and increasing reliance on supplements to fulfill the daily nutritional requirements are further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

The total Global Protein Supplements Market is estimated to reach USD 32.5 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market stood at a revenue of USD 20.2 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Protein Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Animal-based, Plant-based), by Product (Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready to Drink, Others), by Application (Sports Nutrition, Functional Food), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Direct to Customers (DTC), Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Illness

Nowadays, with the rising population, the demand for pharmaceuticals, protein powder, and protein bars is increasing; in turn, propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Globally, the awareness regarding health concerns is mounting swiftly, leading to an increase in focus towards proper nutritional intake, cheering more and more consumers towards the adoption of dietary supplements. Additionally, a surge in the number of gym and health club memberships is further increasing the demand for supplements. Thus, further propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Along with the increasing age, the immunity reduces, thus increasing the chronic illnesses incidences. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 57% of the world population would be affected by one or more chronic illnesses in the future. Both age and disease affect the absorption of nutrients from food. The demand for Protein Supplements Market is increasing and is anticipated to benefit from this in the coming years.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Protein Supplements market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% during the forecast period.

The Protein Supplements market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 20.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 32.5 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Protein Supplements market.



Segmentation of the Global Protein Supplements Market:

Source Animal-Based Plant-Based

Product Protein Powder Protein Bars Ready to Drink Others

Application Sports Nutrition Functional Food

Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Online Stores Direct to Customers (DTC) Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/protein-supplements-market-1545

Increasing Population with Changing Lifestyle Along with Trending Gymnast

In the past few decades, the population across the globe is increasing explosively. Supplement ingredients such as omega-3, vitamins, iron, folic acid, and amino acid, are necessary to maintain body physique further enhancing overall health. Since the past few years, changing trends of muscle building in youth as well as increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle is increasing the demand for protein supplement. This is ultimately driving the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, rising interests in athletics activities is further increasing the demand for supplements, further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Protein Supplements Market Highlights:

Assessment of the Market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Protein Supplements Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are the high consumer awareness regarding health, and wellness as well as, knowledge regarding the product benefits in the region. Additionally, the presence of major players in the region engaged in markets is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of developing economies and large consumer base population in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Protein Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Animal-based, Plant-based), by Product (Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready to Drink, Others), by Application (Sports Nutrition, Functional Food), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Direct to Customers (DTC), Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

Recent Developments:

February 2022: Nestlé Health Science has completed the final acquisition of Vital Proteins, the market leader in collagen in the United States and a leading lifestyle and wellness platform offering supplements, beverages and food products. Nestlé Health Science acquired a majority stake in Vital Proteins in 2020.

April 2021: Nestlé acquired core brands of The Bountiful Company, expands health and nutrition portfolio.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Protein Supplements Market?

How will the Protein Supplements Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Protein Supplements Market?

What is the Protein Supplements market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Protein Supplements Market throughout the forecast period?

This report titled “Protein Supplements Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Companies Covered Glanbia PLC

Muscle Pharm

Abbott

Cyto Sport Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Quest Nutrition

The Bountiful Company

AMCO Proteins

Now Foods

Transparent Labs

Woodbolt distribution LLC

Dymatize Enterprises LLC

RSP Nutrition

BPI Sports LLC

International Dehydrated Foods Inc.

BRF

Rousselot

Gelita AG

Hoog wegt Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

