FUJIFILM VisualSonics Launches the New Multi-modal Vevo F2 Imaging Platform for Preclinical Ultrasound

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., a world leader in ultra-high frequency ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging systems, has announced the launch of Vevo® F2, the world’s first ultra-high to low frequency (71MHz-1MHz) ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging system for preclinical use. The Vevo F2 features HD image processing technology and introduces a completely new signal pathway – from transducer to display screen. This enables better image clarity, and when combined with multi-line processing, delivers significantly improved frame rates over earlier generation platforms.

The Vevo F2 is the next evolution in preclinical in vivo imaging technology, particularly suited for cross-functional biological and physiological research. The system features state-of-the-art electronic design and system architecture and can be readily customized to fit the specific precision demands of imaging and acoustic-engineering projects. This includes the advanced needs of work in oncology, developmental biology, neurobiology and cardiology research– such as the exploration of heart wall and valve motion, early tumor detection, or brain function characterization. Researchers working with the Vevo F2 HD image processing technology can now choose low frequency transducers for deep anatomical targets or high frequency for resolution down to 30um.

“FUJIFILM VisualSonics focuses on technological innovation that expands the applications for ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging in research,” said Andrew Needles, director, product innovation, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc. “The Vevo F2 platform, initially developed for use in acoustics and engineering research, with this major feature update, will expand system capabilities further into preclinical in vivo imaging studies.”

John Sled, senior scientist of The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto was one of the first Vevo F2 users. Sled adds: “We chose the FUJIFILM VisualSonics Vevo F2 system to have the flexibility of a programmable system for high-resolution imaging in mouse models. We will apply this advanced new instrument to investigate aspects of fetal and placental hemodynamics that have simply not been accessible before with conventional ultrasound imaging systems.”

The Vevo F2 will be commercially available on May 18, 2022. Those interested in learning more about the product can attend FUJIFILM VisualSonics’ launch webinar titled, “Meet the Vevo F2 - The Next Evolution in Pre-Clinical In Vivo Imaging!" on May 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM EST – click here to register.

