Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 19 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 6/5/2022 290,730 559.42 162,641,395 Monday, 9 May 2022 5,948 481.18 2,862,062 Tuesday, 10 May 2022 188 478.00 89,864 Wednesday, 11 May 2022 0 - - Thursday, 12 May 2022 2,887 488.41 1,410,054 Friday, 13 May 2022 - - - In the period 9/5/2022 - 13/5/2022 9,023 483.43 4,361,979 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 13/5/2022 299,753 557.14 167,003,374 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,820,477 treasury shares corresponding to 7.14% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

