Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 19 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 6/5/2022
|290,730
|559.42
|162,641,395
|Monday, 9 May 2022
|5,948
|481.18
|2,862,062
|Tuesday, 10 May 2022
|188
|478.00
|89,864
|Wednesday, 11 May 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Thursday, 12 May 2022
|2,887
|488.41
|1,410,054
|Friday, 13 May 2022
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 9/5/2022 - 13/5/2022
|9,023
|483.43
|4,361,979
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 13/5/2022
|299,753
|557.14
|167,003,374
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,820,477 treasury shares corresponding to 7.14% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments