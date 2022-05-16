Ocean Craft Marine Announces Captain Andy Langesfeld to Serve as Brand Ambassador and Sales Agent for its Amphibious Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats in the Southeast

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Craft Marine, the manufacturer of a world-class line of purpose-built professional and recreational Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs), today announces a brand ambassador partnership with Captain Andy Langesfeld, who is based in Miami, FL. Langesfeld will represent Ocean Craft Marine to increase brand awareness and provide sales and marketing of the AMP RHIBs to prospective customers in the Southeast.

“With deep experience driving, selling, training and servicing amphibious vehicles, Andy is an ideal ambassador for our AMP RHIBs. And with so much beach and beachfront property, South Florida and the Florida Keys are the ideal place for our Amphibious RHIBs. We look forward to working with Andy closely to help recreational boaters in the South Florida area successfully accomplish their individual boating missions,” said Jo Stapleton, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Americas Region, Ocean Craft Marine.

The AMP is a high-performance Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) with a one-of-a-kind four-wheel drive amphibious wheel system allowing the boat to be driven out of the water and onto the beach of lake front homes or onto a trailer. The boat’s patented deep V hull with reverse U chines assures the ride on water is dry, stable, safe and fast, capable of reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour on the water. The AMP’s BAS-100 Amphibious wheel system is holistically integrated into the boat, is comprised of 4 independently motorized wheels powered by an independent 40 horse-power Briggs and Stratton engine, and offers fly-by-wire control to raise and lower the aircraft-grade marinized aluminum wheel legs and power the vessel forward and reverse on land. A single steering wheel offers power steering of the front wheels in addition to the propulsion engines, making the boat easy to use, while its automatic electronic braking system makes traversing on land safe.

The AMP is available in three sizes: 7.1M (23ft), 8.4M (28ft) and 9.8M (32ft). Topside layouts are available in multiple configurations.

“I have spent decades operating amphibious vessels, but this one makes amphibious technology practical and accessible for everyone” said Langesfeld. “And Ocean Craft Marine is a great manufacturer that stands behind their product with a real dedication to customer support.”

Langesfeld has been involved with vehicles that move through the water for decades. He has served as an amphibious passenger vessel captain with thousands of hours logged in for large amphibious vehicles. Known as “Captain Amphibious,” Langesfeld currently promotes amphibious vehicle use through www.car-boat.com. Langesfeld has sold, trained, serviced and consulted for 1-2-4 seat amphibious vehicles as well as large commercial passenger amphibious vehicles and amphibious boats and several military amphibious vehicles. He has restored, repaired and sold several amphibious vehicles to operators and trained a number of amphibious captains with CDL licenses. He also worked with the United States government search and rescue departments to develop solutions for extreme weather event rescues. Langesfeld has been operating mainstream water sport tourist attractions since 1989. For more than 15 years, Langesfeld operated commercial amphibious buses in Miami and Fort Lauderdale for duck tour companies before starting his own duck tour business. He has also consulted for amphibious tour businesses in the Caribbean, Cayman Islands, Hawaii, Guam and Europe. For over ten years Langesfeld provided aquatic activities for the Miami Hilton and Marina and the Holiday Inn. During that time worked as an aquatic safety consultant participating in numerous aquatic accident reconstructions and testing of new aquatic products and personal watercraft.

For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com. Stay connected with Ocean Craft Marine on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Reach Langesfeld at andy@oceancraftmarine.com. For additional sales inquiries, click here.

About Ocean Craft Marine

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine helps professional and recreational boaters successfully accomplish their individual boating missions by providing the safest, highest quality, purpose-built rigid-hull inflatable boats in the world. They offer a unique combination of deep, global boat building experience, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer service. For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com.

Media Contact

Meryl Franzman

Ocean Craft Marine

E: meryl@oceancraftmarine.com