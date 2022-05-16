Food Manufacturing Compliance and Training Experts Partner with Leading Cannabis Law Firm to Launch Rootwurks — a Groundbreaking E-Learning and Compliance Tool for the Cannabis Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rootwurks, Inc. (“Rootwurks”), an e-learning, training, and compliance management platform solution designed by the former founder of an industry-leading food compliance and training company, has launched to help cannabis companies maintain regulatory compliance through interactive education and a user-friendly operational toolkit.



The Rootwurks Learning Experience Platform (LXP) was built by the founders of Alchemy Systems (now Intertek Alchemy), the global leader in frontline workforce training, education, and compliance for the food industry. The platform’s customizable, comprehensive programs were developed with the guidance of national cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg LLP, which has played a leading role in cannabis policy and regulatory matters since the inception of the regulated cannabis industry."

At Rootwurks, our goal is to help customers simplify cannabis compliance by ensuring their employees have access to the information required to perform their job when and where they need it,” said Chase Eastman, founder and CEO of Rootwurks. “On the LXP, that journey includes compliance training courses and additional tools like checklists, ‘just in time’ reinforcement modules, assessments, and much more. Using these tools and courses, cannabis businesses can more confidently navigate the complexities of cannabis compliance and create a culture of safety for workers and consumers. The pairing of Vicente Sederberg’s guidance with our centerpiece Rootwurks LXP provides a comprehensive and unquestionably valuable service bundle for cannabis operators.”

The Rootwurks LXP features a series of educational courses and micro-modules covering a range of cannabis compliance and safety issues. The program uses automated, digital tools calibrated to track, analyze, and assess the compliance operations of cannabis companies of all sizes in real-time, so businesses can catch mistakes before they cause damage or before they happen at all.

“With legalization spreading throughout the U.S. and across the globe, there is a growing need for cannabis education, workforce training, and compliance tools," said Brian Vicente, founding partner of Vicente Sederberg LLP. “Helping cannabis companies maintain compliant, professional operations has been a fundamental part of our work for more than a decade. We are proud to contribute our knowledge and experience to the Rootwurks platform, which represents the next phase in achieving operational excellence in the legal cannabis space."

Rootwurks is ready to help cannabis companies achieve compliance, organization, and proper counsel. Click here to learn more about the Rootwurks service platform and schedule a free demonstration.

About Rootwurks:

Rootwurks is a cannabis e-learning and compliance management platform built through the know-how of some of the leading experts in food manufacturing compliance and cannabis law. The centerpiece of the company is the Rootwurks Learning Experience Platform (LXP), an online cannabis education and compliance tool that was designed to help companies meet their compliance needs and receive educational guidance to build a culture of safety in their daily operations.



About Vicente Sederberg LLP:

​​Vicente Sederberg LLP is a top-ranked national cannabis law firm with offices in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, and Texas. It has been at the leading edge of cannabis policy for more than a decade, helping public and private sector clients shape, implement, and navigate marijuana and hemp laws and regulations across the U.S. and around the world. VS is ranked a Band 1 cannabis law firm in the Chambers USA 2021 Guide, and it was named “Cannabis Law – Law Firm of the Year” at the Chambers USA Awards 2021. For more information, visit https://vicentesederberg.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle Melton

NisonCo PR

MichelleM@NisonCo.com



