The Michaels Organization Selected by California for Major Redevelopment Project

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate, has been selected by The California Department of General Services and the California Department of Housing and Community Development to transform two blocks in downtown San Diego into sustainable, innovative, high quality affordable and mixed-income housing.

Michaels was awarded the development project through a competitive bidding process, which was undertaken after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order to use excess state property to spur housing development. Michaels' plan for the site includes affordable and market-rate housing as well as office and retail space.

"We are ready to get to work with our partners at the State of California and in the City of San Diego to deliver much needed housing to their citizens across a wide range of income levels," said Michaels' Vice President of Development, Raoul Amescua, who is leading the development team along with Vice President Cristhian Codorniu and Regional Vice President Kecia Boulware.

"Working to meet the state's need of 2.5 million new housing units by 2030 requires commitment, creativity, and collaboration at every level of government and community," said Gustavo Velasquez, Director of the Department of Housing and Community. "As we look to make the highest and best use of public lands, we must center affordable housing and climate solutions and this project does just that."

The two block site is bordered by West Ash to the North, West A to the South, State Street to the West, and Front Street to the East.

The Michaels Organization, which owns and operates properties in 37 states from coast to coast, has been active in the California market for more than a decade. Its communities there include affordable, market-rate, and purpose-built student housing. Michaels also owns and manages the privatized family housing on several military bases throughout the state.

Other members of the development team include The Plenary Group, Carrier Johnson+CULTURE Architects, Suffolk Construction, Kettler Leweck Engineering, Studio-MLA, MIG, Circulate San Diego and RBC Capital Markets.

About The Michaels Organization

The Michaels Organization is a national leader in residential real estate offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment. Serving 175,000 residents in more than 440 communities nationwide, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

Media Contact: Laura Zaner, lzaner@tmo.com; 856-988-5983.

Related Images











Image 1: Rendering of proposed housing, retail, and green space. Image is conceptual and subject to change.





Conceptual rendering of proposed development









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment