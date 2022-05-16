Global Fintech Jifiti Welcomes David Chubak, Former Citi Retail Banking CEO, to Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global white-labeled BNPL facilitator, Jifiti, today announced that David Chubak, former CEO of Citi Retail Banking in the US, has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Chubak is one of the nation's most senior retail bankers, having overseen Citi's retail division that operated 78 million co-brand and private label credit card accounts and $92 billion in purchases annually.

"What resonated most with me about Jifiti is that it's a company that empowers regulated financial entities to become more agile and claim their seat in the forefront of the consumer financing industry of today and tomorrow. Banks have a centuries-old history of trust and high standards of responsible lending as their baseline and need to adapt to changing consumer and merchant demands for greater accessibility and flexibility. Jifiti is helping to facilitate this process and I'm excited to be a part of the journey," commented David Chubak.

David will work closely with Jifiti to develop the company's long-term strategy, forge new relationships in the banking and retail space, and work with the team towards continued global expansion. Jifiti is already active in international markets and powers white-labeled Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions for top-tier banks, financial institutions and merchants.

"Having David Chubak onboard will help us drive our company to the next level in terms of our strategic thinking, partnerships, and achieving our global and US expansion goals. At Jifiti, we are committed to our core values of responsibility, fairness and transparency and align ourselves with partners, customers and stakeholders that share this value system. With David's invaluable guidance, we look forward to continue growing responsibly to best serve banks, financial institutions, financial service providers, merchants and consumers," stated Yaacov Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Jifiti.

About Jifiti

Jifiti is a leading fintech company that powers point-of-sale financing for banks, lenders and merchants. The company's white-labeled Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform provides banks and lenders with state-of-the-art technology to easily deploy and scale their competitive consumer loan programs at any merchant's point of sale - online, in-store and via call center.

With its multinational presence, Jifiti provides end-to-end point-of-sale financing solutions to global brands in any international market. Jifiti works with leading financial institutions including Mastercard, Citizens Bank, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole, and retailers such as IKEA, Walmart and others worldwide.

