State-of-the-Art Regenerative Hands-on Workshops This June, Hosted by the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians

MIAMI, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distinguished physician Dr. Warren J. Bleiweiss, a triple medical board certified from the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, American Board of Anesthesiology, and American Board of Pain Medicine, will be a guest speaker this June 17-19, 2022, at the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Conference.

American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians will host hands-on workshops by expert speakers from across the country lecturing on the recent innovations in Stem Cell research on June 17-19, 2022, in Miami.

"The Academy is proud to offer State-of-the-art Regenerative workshops this June. They will be led by experts with over 100 years of combined experience," said Dr. Sunny Kim, President of the AASCP.

Dr. Warren J. Bleiweiss, a guest speaker for AASCP and the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians' first Fellow graduate, will provide a talk on his innovative regenerative medicine treatments. Dr. Bleiweiss is a national leader in the use of ozone injection treatments for herniated discs, joint and muscle pain, and injuries. He pioneered the outpatient oxygen-ozone disc injection procedure in the United States and remains a leading expert in North America in treating disc herniations with ozone injections without surgery or medication.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians invites you to learn more about Intra Discal PRP injections. Dr. Bleiweiss said, "I am looking forward to discussing all the new advancements in the Regenerative field for 2022."

The spokesman for the AASCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian, said earlier, "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is a group of physicians, scientists and researchers who collectively represent the most authoritative non-federal group advocating for guidelines and education on stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The AASCP is involved directly with other authorities within the field and seeks only to bring knowledge and awareness for the ever-growing regenerative medicine industry."

AASCP is hosting its medical conference in Miami on June 17-19, 2022. The conference is taking place at the downtown Miami Hyatt Regency, located at 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33131. Because of limited seating, we encourage everyone to please RSVP at www.aascp.net and register. Please register today; the workshops are filling up.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, please contact Wilson Demenessez or Luana Ingrid at AASCP at 305-891-4686, and you can also visit us at www.aascp.net.

