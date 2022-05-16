Global Vision Impairment Devices Market is expected to grow at a decent rate of 8% to reach $5.5 billion by 2026

Brussels, Belgium, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Description:



Vision Impairment is the limitation of one or more eye functions or visual systems. This can range from mild vision impairment to total blindness. The most common causes of visual impairment are uncorrected refractive errors, cataracts, and glaucoma. In such situations of visual impairment, assistive technologies for visual impairment can be used.

The Advent of Advanced Technologies for Visual Impairment Drives the Vision Impairment Devices Market

In the past years, the main option for visually impaired people for vision assistance was magnifying lenses. Today's assistive technology tools not only include better magnification devices, but also advanced software, apps, and other products that use facial recognition, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and other technologies to tangibly improve the lives of the visually impaired. Recently, many developments have been made to improve the quality of life of visually impaired people such as:

In October 2021, Freedom Scientific announced the newest addition to its RUBY family, the RUBY 10, a 10-inch touch screen video magnifier with optional text to speech and advanced viewing modes

In June 2021, Eyedaptic, Inc. announced Eye3, a new and improved version of its augmented reality eyewear designed for patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and low vision

Growing awareness of visual impairment among the people, due to media and other social platforms, has resulted in driving the demand for assistive technologies for the visually impaired.

“Blindness or visual impairment can have a profound impact on one's life. New intuitive and intelligent solutions are emerging to address such conditions which can change the lives of people living with visual impairment and vision loss. Advancements in assistive technologies have a key role to play.” - VP Product Innovation, Design and Product Development, Vision Impairment Device Company, United States

North America Leads in terms of Adoption of Vision Impairment Devices Market

North America has the largest market share for vision impairment, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. An increase in the incidence of vision impairment among the population, software to help the visually impaired population, and the presence of key market players in this region are some of the key factors driving the North American market.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Vision Impairment Devices Market

Major players operating in the global vision impairment devices market include Adaptivation, Inc., AbleNet, Inc., Amedia Corporation, Access Ingenuity, Eyedaptic, Inc., HumanWare Group, ViewPlus, VFO, and Envision, among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold

Players operating in the vision impairment devices market adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner market share. For instance,

In February 2021, EssilorLuxottica and Cooper Companies, two of the world’s leading vision care companies, announced the acquisition of SightGlass Vision, a U.S.-based life sciences company with the common goal of driving the commercialization of innovative myopia control technologies.

In January 2020, ViewPlus introduced the new Power-Dot Braille which is the strongest and most readable Braille dots available from any desktop braille embosser

The vision impairment devices market is a growing market that is expected to gain further momentum in the coming years due to an increase in the development of smart technology, a favourable regulatory landscape, and increasing investments from private equity, venture capitalists, and government globally.

Explore Detailed Insights on Vision Impairment Devices Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/global-vision-impairment-devices-market/

About Medi-Tech Insights:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have completed 100+ projects in Digital Health, Healthcare IT, Medical Technology, Medical Devices & Pharma Services.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde

Associate, Medi-Tech Insights

+32 498 86 80 79

info@meditechinsights.com



