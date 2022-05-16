Wyebot and The WiFi Connection Announce Distribution Agreement for Sale of AI-Driven Autonomous WiFi Solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot, the leader in AI-driven WiFi automation, today announced a distribution agreement with The WiFi Connection for the sale of its Wireless Intelligence Platform™ (“WIP”) within the United Kingdom and Ireland.



The channel partnership will enable Wyebot to reach untapped customer audiences in the UK, particularly within The WiFi Connection’s main areas of expertise: Warehousing, Logistics, Manufacturing, Enterprise, Retail, and Healthcare. Wyebot’s AI-driven WiFi automation solutions will enable UK businesses to proactively identify and eliminate WiFi performance issues, ensuring valuable business time is not lost to connection interruption or down time.

“We’re pleased to partner with The WiFi Connection to bring our innovative WiFi Intelligence Platform™ to businesses in the UK and Ireland seeking an automated solution to solving network problems in real time. We selected The WiFi Connection because of its unparalleled experience and reach both within the geographic market but also with the key verticals we seek to serve – both crucial as we begin to penetrate non-U.S. markets,” said Roger Sands, CEO and Co-Founder of Wyebot.

The WiFi Connection is a channel focused WiFi specialist providing solutions and services required to design, deploy, and manage WiFi within a business setting. With highly experienced and accredited engineers covering the UK and EMEA, The WiFi Connection delivers designs, assessments, troubleshooting and analysis while acting like the glue between the channel and end user client when there is not an in-house technical resource, skills, tools, or geographical reach available.

“We are excited to be bringing Wyebot to the UK market, where we see a lot of need for our partners to be able to proactively monitor and troubleshoot their end-user customers' networks,” said Matt Wenham, WiFi Specialist at the WiFi Connection. “With the combination of both Wi-Fi and wired testing, which is explained in a simple to digest format, Wyebot's solution will make it easy for both technical and non-technical staff to easily and proactively understand what issues are happening in their environment, along with being able to see clear solution statements to help resolve issues, fast.”



With its industry leading, first-to-market feature updates, WIP now has the ability to run its full suite of remote-capable end user quality tests including video collaboration using WiFi 6 technology. Wyebot continues to expand the signatures within the AI engine for comprehensive performance issue identification.

The Wyebot WIP combines on-premise sensor hardware and cloud-based, vendor agnostic software that integrates seamlessly with any existing network infrastructure. Its advanced wireless optimization algorithms work alongside next-generation predictive analytics to identify potential threats or problems in order to keep the WiFi network up and running reliably and efficiently, all while providing actionable steps to optimize performance.

For more information, visit our website: https://wyebot.com

About Wyebot

Wyebot is the leader in WiFi automation. Its vendor agnostic Wireless Intelligence Platform analyzes, optimizes and uses its patent-pending AI-based engine and market-leading multi-radio sensor to automatically provide problem and solution identification. This results in up to a 90% reduction in Mean-Time-to-Resolution, up to a 50% reduction in WiFi problem tickets, and an up to 80% reduction in onsite problem-solving visits. For more information, please visit https://wyebot.com .