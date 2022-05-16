Bioinformatics Market Size to Hit Around US$ 45.6 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioinformatics market size was valued at US$ 13.2 billion in 2021. Bioinformatics is a field that combines biology and information technology. Bioinformatics employs a variety of tools and technologies, including data management, data production, data warehousing, and data mining. The pharmaceutical industry's expansion is fueling the growth of the bioinformatics market. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations' 2019 data, the pharmaceutical sector in Europe was worth $139,287 million in 2000 and $284,028 million in 2018.



Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1691

Furthermore, the industry is growing due to the numerous benefits provided by bioinformatics. Growing investments in the biology and information technology industries are another element driving the global bioinformatics industry forward. Furthermore, governments all around the world are working hard to develop the global bioinformatics business.

Report Highlights

On the basis of product, bioinformatics services segment holds the largest market share in the global bioinformatics market. The factors such as increased research and development activities as well as an increase in demand for new pharmaceuticals are helping the bioinformatics services segment expansion. In addition, technical improvements are resulting in an increase in global demand for bioinformatics services.





On the basis of application, genomic segment holds the largest market share in the global bioinformatics market. Due to the use of new and creative technologies, the demand for bioinformatics is increasing in genomics. In pharmacogenomics, bioinformatics is utilized to handle and manage enormous amounts of information and data in databases. In the medication development process, sequencing technology is routinely used. This has a direct effect on the segment growth.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1691

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for bioinformatics market in terms of region. The U.S. is dominating the bioinformatics market in the North America region. Due to favorable government rules in favor of market players, the bioinformatics market in North America is developing. The existence of large industry participants is also credited with the rise of the North American bioinformatics market. The US government is investing in the development of the bioinformatics business. In addition, increasing research and development efforts are paving the way for the region's bioinformatics industry to grow.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the bioinformatics market. The UK and Germany hold the highest market share in the Europe bioinformatics market. The bioinformatics market in Europe is rising due to increased investments in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and the internet of things is boosting the bioinformatics business in Europe. Partnerships and acquisitions are common strategies used by industry players in the European bioinformatics business.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 13.2 Billion Revenue Forecast By 2030 USD 45.6 Billion CAGR 16.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Waters Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Perkin Elmer Inc., Fios Genomics, and Source BioScience

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing research and development activities

The government bodies and major market players of developing and developed nations are highly investing in information technology projects. In addition, market players are also conducting research and development activities for launch of new products in the market. Thus, growing research and development activities are driving the expansion of global bioinformatics market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Growing concerns regarding data privacy and security

The technological developments and adoption of latest and advanced technologies is paving way for the expansion of global bioinformatics market. The market players are largely adopting next generation sequencing technology in bioinformatics market. This technology helps to generate and maintain large amount of patients’ data in the database. Here, data plays crucial role for the growth of bioinformatics market. As a result, growing concerns regarding data privacy and security is restricting the growth of global bioinformatics market.

Opportunities

Growing funding from public and private sector

Several organizations and government agencies are collaborating with each other for the development of global bioinformatics market. These firms are also heavily investing in advanced and latest technologies. The British Heart Foundation, the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the European Commission, and Cancer Research UK all contributed to the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, an international body and trendsetter in bioinformatics research in 2016. Thus, growing funding from public and private sector are contributing towards the growth of global bioinformatics market over the projected period.

Challenges

High costs of bioinformatics tools and equipment

The cost of bioinformatics devices and tools are quite expensive due to growing adoption of innovative and latest technologies such as next generation sequencing. The genomics tools used in bioinformatics are also costly due to their advanced features. It costs around $10 to $20 million. Thus, manufacturing of bioinformatics tools requires high capital investment. As a result, high costs of bioinformatics tools and equipment are a challenge for the bioinformatics market growth.

Related Reports

Biosensors Market Research Report 2022 – 2030

Research Report 2022 – 2030 Biosimulation Market Research Report 2022 – 2030

Research Report 2022 – 2030 Biologics Market Research Report 2022 – 2030





Recent Developments

Agilent Technology Inc. announced SureSelect for human exome analysis in March 2021.

Charles River Laboratories Inc. formed collaboration with Fios Genomics in January 2020 to obtain access to Fios Genomics’ expertise in bioinformatics and biology.

Illumina announced the Pan-Cancer IVD Test, cloud-based bioinformatics platform in January 2021.

Eurofins Genomics increased its range of sequencing and synthetic genes in August 2019 when it purchased Blue Heron Biotech, a firm specializing in sophisticated gene synthesis.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Bioinformatics Platforms Sequence Analysis Platform Sequence Alignment Platform Sequence Manipulation Platform Structural and Functional Analysis Platform Other

Bioinformatics Services Sequencing Services Database and Management Services Data Analysis Other

Knowledge Management Tools Generalized Knowledge Management Tools Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

Biocontent





By Application

Genomics

Molecular Phylogenetics

Metabolomics

Proteomics

Transcriptions

Chemoinformatics and Drug Designing

Others





By Sector

Medical Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Plant Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

Other Sectors

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1691

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R