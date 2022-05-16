Wrapping Paper and Paperboard Market Report: Size, Suppliers, Trends and Forecast - IndexBox

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Wrapping Paper, Packaging Paper and Paperboard - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Wrapping Paper and Paperboard Market Statistics

Imports $11,713.7 Million USD Exports $11,924.5 Million USD Top Importers Germany, U.S., Italy Top Exporters Germany, U.S., Sweden

The global wrapping paper and paperboard market size totaled $25.5B in 2021, remaining constant against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.8% from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

In 2021, consumption of wrapping paper, packaging paper and paperboard decreased by -0.4% to 19M tonnes, falling for the second consecutive year after five years of growth. In general, consumption, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. Global consumption peaked at 20M tonnes in 2019; however, from 2020 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Wrapping Paper and Paperboard Consumption by Country

China (7.2M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of wrapping paper and paperboard consumption, accounting for 38% of total volume. Moreover, consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, the United States (1.5M tonnes), fourfold. Turkey (745K tonnes) ranked third in terms of total consumption with a 3.9% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, wrapping paper consumption expanded at an average annual rate of +2.1% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining consuming countries recorded the following average annual rates of consumption growth: the United States (+1.8% per year) and Turkey (+1.5% per year).

Wrapping Paper and Paperboard Production

In 2021, production of wrapping paper, packaging paper and paperboard was finally on the rise to reach 19M tonnes after two years of decline. In general, production recorded a relatively flat trend pattern from 2007 to 2021.

China (7M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of wrapping paper and paperboard production, comprising approx. 37% of total volume. Moreover, production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, the United States (2M tonnes), threefold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Sweden (927K tonnes), with a 4.9% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume in China totalled +2.0%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the United States (+2.2% per year) and Sweden (-0.7% per year).

Wrapping Paper and Paperboard Exports

In 2021, global exports of wrapping paper, packaging paper and paperboard amounted to 11M tonnes, growing by 12% against the year before. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.3% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, exports surged to $11.9B in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.9% from 2007 to 2021.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (1.2M tonnes), the United States (1.1M tonnes) and Sweden (1M tonnes) represented the major exporter of wrapping paper, packaging paper and paperboard in the world, constituting 31% of total supplies. The Czech Republic (635K tonnes) held a 6% share of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by Russia (5.4%), Finland (4.7%), Austria (4.7%) and China (4.6%). France (435K tonnes), Spain (377K tonnes), Canada (339K tonnes), Italy (329K tonnes) and Japan (293K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Germany (+7.6%), while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Germany ($1.5B), the United States ($1.2B) and Sweden ($1.1B) constituted the countries with the highest levels of supplies in 2021, with a combined 32% share of global exports. The Czech Republic, France, Finland, Italy, Austria, Russia, China, Canada, Spain and Japan lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 43%.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average wrapping paper export price amounted to $1,121 per tonne, with an increase of 7.8% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was France ($1,647 per tonne), while Russia ($797 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Czech Republic (+2.6%), while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Wrapping Paper and Paperboard Imports

In 2021, global wrapping paper imports rose markedly to 11M tonnes, with an increase of 5.1% compared with 2020. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.2% from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, imports expanded markedly to $11.7B in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.4% from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

The countries with the highest levels of wrapping paper and paperboard imports in 2021 were Germany (1,008K tonnes), China (721K tonnes), Mexico (565K tonnes), the United States (547K tonnes), Italy (542K tonnes), Poland (524K tonnes), Canada (418K tonnes), Belgium (371K tonnes), the Netherlands (341K tonnes), France (321K tonnes), Spain (263K tonnes) and Turkey (231K tonnes), together accounting for 56% of total purchases. Slovenia (220K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases was attained by Slovenia (+18.3%), while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Germany ($1.2B), the United States ($839M) and Italy ($631M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 22% share of total supplies. These countries were followed by Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Turkey and Slovenia, which together accounted for a further 36%.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average wrapping paper import price amounted to $1,115 per tonne, growing by 9% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was the United States ($1,535 per tonne), while China ($825 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the United States (+2.3%), while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Kraft wrapping paper, sulphite wrapping paper, vegetable parchment, greaseproof paper, glassine and other glazed transparent or translucent paper, corrugated paper and paperboard, other wrapping and packaging papers.

