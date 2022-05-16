62% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS SUBSCRIBE TO MEMBERSHIP PROGRAMS AS RETAIL LANDSCAPE SHIFTS, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space launched its Retail Membership Tracker to analyze the emerging omnichannel landscape of retail subscription models. The tracker compares Amazon Prime, Walmart+, and Target’s Shipt Everyday. Overall, while Amazon Prime retains the highest satisfaction rate and Walmart+ has shown the fastest adoption, Target’s Shipt Everyday is breaking out with same-day delivery and capturing more trips, spending, and share from subscribers than Amazon or Walmart.

“Changes in consumer behavior are accelerating,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “Forward-looking retailers are anticipating and tracking those changes. With the only single-source view of consumer behavior across all channels, Numerator helps retailers identify and respond to emerging trends to drive more loyalty and long-term growth.”

Retail Membership Subscription Findings:

Nearly two-thirds of US households subscribe to a retail membership. Memberships are mainstream, with over 62% of households subscribing to at least one retail membership.

Memberships are mainstream, with over 62% of households subscribing to at least one retail membership. Over half of U.S. households subscribe to Amazon Prime – 6X more than Walmart+. Although Walmart+ has gained rapid adoption (8.1% of households) since its 2020 launch, Amazon has the majority, with 53.6% of U.S. households subscribing to Prime. Shipt Everday has a smaller share (1.3%) as it is available in limited markets.

Although Walmart+ has gained rapid adoption (8.1% of households) since its 2020 launch, Amazon has the majority, with 53.6% of U.S. households subscribing to Prime. Shipt Everday has a smaller share (1.3%) as it is available in limited markets. Most consumers subscribe to a one retail membership program. 80% of households subscribe to one program, 13.8% subscribe to two programs, 3.7% subscribe to three, and 2.5% subscribe to four or more.

80% of households subscribe to one program, 13.8% subscribe to two programs, 3.7% subscribe to three, and 2.5% subscribe to four or more. Multi-program subscribers are more likely to be affluent, ethnically diverse, and values-driven. They are more likely to be Black or Hispanic / Latino, from larger households, buy on impulse, and are more aware of the corporate values behind the products they buy.

Retail Membership Performance Findings:

Nearly 4 in 5 Prime Members only subscribe to Prime. 78% of Prime members do not subscribe to other retail membership programs, substantially higher than the exclusivity of Shipt Everyday (28% of their members) or Walmart+ (24%).

78% of Prime members do not subscribe to other retail membership programs, substantially higher than the exclusivity of Shipt Everyday (28% of their members) or Walmart+ (24%). Walmart+ subscribers are likely to also have Prime. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Walmart+ subscribers also have Amazon Prime, while 53% of Shipt Everyday members also have Prime.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Walmart+ subscribers also have Amazon Prime, while 53% of Shipt Everyday members also have Prime. Amazon Prime wins renewal intent and satisfaction, but Shipt leads Walmart+ in both metrics. 80% of Prime members intend to renew, compared to 49% of Shipt subscribers and 48% of Walmart+ subscribers. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Prime Members indicate high satisfaction levels, followed by Shipt Everyday (55%) and Walmart+ (46%).

80% of Prime members intend to renew, compared to 49% of Shipt subscribers and 48% of Walmart+ subscribers. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Prime Members indicate high satisfaction levels, followed by Shipt Everyday (55%) and Walmart+ (46%). Consumers place the highest value on shipping speed, with Shipt Everyday leading for Same-Day Delivery. Shipt members are significantly more likely to cite Same Day Delivery as a key benefit to membership (Index of 212 vs. other programs). Prime members claim Expedited Shipping as a key benefit (Index of 205).

Shipt members are significantly more likely to cite Same Day Delivery as a key benefit to membership (Index of 212 vs. other programs). Prime members claim Expedited Shipping as a key benefit (Index of 205). Shipt Everyday program outperforms despite limited availability. While all programs capture higher amounts of trips, spending, and share among their subscribers vs. all shoppers, Shipt Everyday outperforms its baseline metrics by 2x -– capturing 10.1% of their subscribers’ share vs. 4.3% of their total shoppers’ share.

While all programs capture higher amounts of trips, spending, and share among their subscribers vs. all shoppers, Shipt Everyday outperforms its baseline metrics by 2x -– capturing 10.1% of their subscribers’ share vs. 4.3% of their total shoppers’ share. Walmart+ is driving loyalty. Walmart+ captures the highest purchase frequency, buy rate, and share of wallet from subscribers out of all programs tracked – capturing 18.5% of their subscribers’ share vs. 14.6% of their total shoppers’ share.





About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide unparalleled 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.