FAT, VRT & FIXX Class Actions Reminder: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadlines and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW)

Class Period: December 4, 2017 - February 18, 2022

Deadline: May 17, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fat.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and the Wiederhorns engaged in transactions "for no legitimate corporate purpose"; (2) the Company ignored warning signs relating to transactions with the Wiederhorns; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny, investigations, and other potential issues; (4) certain executives, who are touted as critical to the Company's success, were at great risk of scrutiny-potentially, at least in part, due to the Company's actions; (5) the Company's touted chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO) were under investigation regarding transactions with the Company; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT)

Class Period: April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022

Deadline: May 23, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/vrt.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX)

Class Period: June 10, 2019 - February 18, 2022

Deadline: May 24, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fixx.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had overstated HMI-102's efficacy and risk mitigation; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com