Global Pressure Relief Devices Market to Reach US$ 4.54 Bn by 2030, Observes TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of the global pressure relief devices market was valued over US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019 and the market is likely to develop at a high CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The global pressure relief devices market is estimated to attain the valuation of US$ 4.54 Bn by 2030. In elderly patients, a pressure relieving device is used to relieve pressure points produced by their bodyweight. This device allows people to move around so that the skin is not continually squeezed between the chair or mattress and the bone. Pressure ulcers are becoming more common as a result of a highly vulnerable and increasingly ageing population, which is likely to fuel market demand for pressure relief devices in the upcoming years.



In order to alleviate pain and reduce pressure on ulcers, pressure relief equipment such as pillows, splints, beds, and mattresses are utilized. Due to technical improvements in pressure ulcer wound care and rise in the incidence of pressure ulcers, medical uses of pressure relief mattresses have been rising. Rise in geriatric population and obese population is estimated to offer opportunities for pressure relief devices market players.

Increasing incidences of pressure ulcers in the U.S. is expected to range from 0% to 17% in home care settings, 2% to 24 % in nursing facilities for long-term care, and 0.4% to 38% in acute care hospitals as per the American College of Physicians. Pressure ulcers afflict around 2.5 million individuals across the U.S. every year. In addition, the pressure relief devices market in North America is driven by increased expenditure on research and development, strong presence of key companies, and rise in demand for these devices.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on end user type, hospitals is one of the key market segments in the pressure relief devices market. The category led the global pressure relief devices market in 2019. Dominance of the hospitals segment can be attributed to continuous upgrade in hospital infrastructure, services, as well as cost-effective treatments.

Due to rise in the occurrence of pressure ulcers, technical developments in the treatment of pressure ulcer wounds, and expansion of the elderly and obese population base, medical uses of pressure relief mattresses is already growing

Firms in the pressure relief devices market are leveraging opportunities in the technologically advanced smart therapeutic beds. Smart therapeutic beds protect patients from pressure injuries by continually monitoring their heart rate and breathing activity. Patients with mobility limitations benefit from value-added functions in smart therapeutic beds, which can even identify incontinence.

The Asia Pacific pressure relief devices market is predicted to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is heavily populated, with fast-growing economies such as China and India.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Due to rise in cases of pressure ulcers worldwide, the pressure ulcers application category led the global pressure relief devices market in 2019





In terms of product type, in 2019, the low-tech device segment dominated the global pressure relief devices market. The low-tech devices category is growing, owing to its ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and high efficacy in ulcer prevention.





Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

5 Minds Mobility

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Invacare Corporation

The 3M Company

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Low-tech Devices

Hi-tech Devices

Application

Pressure Ulcers

Burns

Surgical Wounds





End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Long-term Care Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

