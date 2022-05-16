Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2022 to 2027.
The demand for real-time analytical methods to track and monitor consumer behavior and purchase history, especially on online platforms, is expected to drive the market for predictive analytics in the retail industry.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the component outlook, the software/hardware is expected to be the largest segment in the predictive analytics in retail market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- As per the technology outlook, the machine learning is expected to be the largest segment in the predictive analytics in retail market from 2022 to 2027
- As per the application outlook, the behavior analytics segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global predictive analytics in retail market from 2022 to 2027
- Dor, True Fit, Orbit Insight, Cuebiq, Rubikloud, Radius Network, Wasteless, Mappedin, Exchange Solutions, Sensing Feeling, Sightcorp, Blesh, Edited, Vend, Datapine, Carto, RetailNext, eSite Analytics, Buxton, Sensormatic IQ, SiteZeus, Tango Analytics, Reonomy among others, are some of the critical players in the predictive analytics in the retail market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/predictive-analytics-in-retail-market-3796
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Software/Hardware
- Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Data Mining
- Predictive Modeling
- Machine Learning
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Behavior Analytics
- Customized Recommendation
- Spatial Analytics
- Pricing & Inventory Analytics
- Customer Engagement
- Foot Traffic Analysis
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA