By 2028, Demand for Global Cold Plasma Market Size & Share is expected 16.2% CAGR Rise, Will Hit to USD 3.5 Billion globally | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cold Plasma Market By Industry (Medical Industry, Textile Industry, Plastic & Polymer Industry, and Others), By Regime (Low-Pressure Cold Plasma and Atmospheric Cold Plasma), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cold Plasma Market size & share was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.5 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Cold Plasma? How big is the Cold Plasma Industry?

Market Overview:

Cold plasma, also known as non-thermal plasma, is a cutting-edge concept with numerous applications in medical devices. The technology has revolutionized many medical specialties, including dermatology, cardiology, oncology, and gastroenterology, and it is widely used to aid surgeries in these fields. Cold plasma has a wide range of applications in bioengineering and as an antimicrobial treatment in food processing, which is driving the growth of the global cold plasma market.

The developing application of cold plasma in treating cancer has been an exciting field that is expected to have a significant impact on current cancer therapeutic research, driving the advancement of the cold plasma market.

Global Cold Plasma Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Diverse applications of cold plasma

The key advantages of cold plasma techniques, the adoption of smart production techniques in the textile sector & other end-use sectors of the economy, and rising concerns about food safety & decontamination are driving the global cold plasma market. Cold plasma is increasingly being used to create self-decontaminating filters and to decontaminate various food packaging, particularly poultry and meat packaging. This has fueled the market's expansion.

The significant capital investment required to develop low-cost plasma technologies, as well as their limited commercialization, are likely to stifle market growth to some extent. However, the growing applications of cold plasma in multiple end industries such as agriculture, food, and plastic polymers and segments in developing countries will drive the market growth.

Opportunities:

Cold plasma has applications in infection prevention and PPE life extension

Cold plasma can be used to prevent nosocomial infections and infectious disorders since it destroys extremely stable and multi-resistant microorganisms. During the COVID-19 epidemic, sterilised materials and apparel were in low supply. Using cold plasma or ozone-generating plasma, garments can be worn longer. It can also help reduce germs during the hydrophilization process for PPE kits, gloves, and masks in the textile industry. Plasmatreat, a cold plasma market leader, has developed a prototype cleaning station that provides disinfection solutions for protective gear. The global cold plasma market is projected to see increased expansion as a result of this.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cold Plasma market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 16.2% during the forecast period.

In term of revenue, the Cold Plasma market was valued at around US$ 1.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 billion, by 2028.

Due to the benefits of cold plasma treatment and its few side effects, the medical industry segment is likely to develop the fastest throughout the forecast period based on industry segment analysis.

On the basis of geography, the North America and Europe use cold plasma. The extensive presence of global cold plasma companies has made the technique more accessible. The worldwide cold plasma market should discover chances in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Cold Plasma Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

It is anticipated that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a significant influence on the global market for cold plasma between the years 2022 and 2028. During the time that the global lockdown was in effect, a number of industries, including textiles, electronics and semiconductors, food and agriculture, polymers and plastics, and medicine, experienced disruptions. Additionally, movement restrictions were implemented in an effort to control the virus's spread and flatten the curve.

Guidelines for maintaining a social distance and measures of quarantine have, up to the time when the lockdown was lifted, hampered growth in the clothes, textiles, semiconductors and electronic appliance, non-essential service, and large-scale farming activities industries.

Cold Plasma Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cold plasma market is segmented on the basis of industry, regime, and region.

By industry, the market is divided into the medical industry, textile industry, plastic & polymer industry, and others. The medical industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period, owing to the benefits of cold plasma treatment, as well as its low side effects, continuing to make it more viable than conventional methods.

By regime, the market is divided into low-pressure cold plasma and atmospheric cold plasma. Low-pressure cold plasma is expected to account for the largest share of the market and to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period. This segment's large share and rapid growth are frequently attributed to minimal surface ablation and bactericidal activity.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cold Plasma market include -

Enercon Industries

Thierry Corporation

Apyx Medical Corporation

Plasmatreat

Surfx Technologies LLC

Relyon Plasma GmbH

Coating Plasma Innovation

Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd

Tantec A/S

Henniker Plasma

SOFTAL Corona & Plasma

Nordson Corporation

Advanced Plasma Solutions

terraplasma GmbH

US Medical Innovations

Molecular Plasma Group

Ferrarini & Benelli

AcXys Plasma Technologies

PlasmaLeap Technologies

Neoplas GmbH

COMET Plasma Control Technologies

Europlasma

UNIQAIR Technologies

CINOGY GmbH

Regional Dominance:

Due to the presence of major key players, North America dominates the global cold plasma market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. Because of the constant change in electronic manufacturing, Asia Pacific is expected to see significant growth in the cold plasma market.

Furthermore, market growth for decontaminated frozen meals and expanding textile manufacturing facilities are expected to drive regional market growth in the coming years.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Enercon Industries, Thierry Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat, Surfx Technologies, LLC, Relyon Plasma GmbH, Coating Plasma Innovation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd, Tantec A/S, Henniker Plasma, SOFTAL Corona & Plasma, Nordson Corporation, Advanced Plasma Solutions, terraplasma GmbH, US Medical Innovations, Molecular Plasma Group, Ferrarini & Benelli, AcXys Plasma Technologies, PlasmaLeap Technologies, Neoplas GmbH, COMET Plasma Control Technologies, Europlasma, UNIQAIR Technologies, and CINOGY GmbH, among others Key Segment By Industry, Regime, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Recent Developments

February 2020: Henniker Plasma partnered with Irida (Spain), allowing the company to expand its geographic influence in the region.

Henniker Plasma partnered with Irida (Spain), allowing the company to expand its geographic influence in the region. February 2021: Adtec announces the release of High-Power RF Coaxial Switch Boxes.

The global cold plasma market is segmented as follows:

By Industry

Medical Industry

Textile Industry

Plastic & Polymer Industry

By Regime

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



