Axtria Participates in Six Speaking Events @PMSA 2022

Louisville, Kentucky, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global cloud software, data analytics, and AI technology leader for the life sciences industry, will lead six speaking events at this year’s Pharmaceutical Management Science Association (PMSA) conference being held in Louisville, Kentucky from May 15-18 at the Omni Louisville Hotel https://pmsa.org/conferences/2022-annual-conference.

As a gold sponsor of this year’s conference, Axtria’s participation will include a range of podium and poster presentations, a focus group, and a training session covering a diverse range of topics showcasing how new advances in data analytics and AI/ML technologies are lowering risks and optimizing go-to-market processes in life sciences industry product commercialization. Axtria will be at booth # 1.

Axtria’s topics will include how ML can be used to detect pharma product diversion and counterfeiting in the supply chain as well as optimize direct-to-consumer channels, barriers still inhibiting wider adoption of omnichannel technology, and new data analytics tools, types and strategies post-COVID such as cell phone mobility data, 2nd generation Next Best Action (NBA) and dynamic KPI benchmarking frameworks for email campaign performance. Complete details on Axtria’s participation are available here: https://insights.axtria.com/axtria-gold-sponsor-of-the-pmsa-2022-annual-conference?hs_preview=rmuqhgLr-72146533755.

Axtria’s PMSA schedule of events and speakers is as follows:

Sunday, May 15

3:00 - 5:00 PM ET – Training Session: Measuring and Optimizing the Effect of Direct-to-Consumer Channels in Retail and non-Retail Settings with Machine Learning Techniques

Ramesh Krishnan, Principal-Decision Science & Yuanyuan Pan, Manager- Decision Science

Monday, May 16

9:45 - 10:15 AM ET and 4:30 – 5:00 PM ET - Poster Presentations:

Poster #1 – Dynamic KPI Benchmark Framework to Optimize Pharma Email Marketing Performance Across Multiple Campaign Variables

Authored by: Puneet Bhatia, Director-R&D & Aditi Talwar, Director-Decision Science

Presented by: Rashi Prakash, Manager-Decision Science.

Poster #2 – Integrated Machine Learning for Diversion Risk Identification Using Structured and Unstructured Data – Case Studies for Dynamic Application for Early Warning Detection and Correction

Devesh Verma, Principal-Decision Science & Brian Gibbs, Principal-Decision Science

10:15 - 11:00 AM ET – Podium Presentation: Progression from 1st Generation to 2nd Generation Next Best Action (NBA) in the Aftermath of COVID

David Wood, Senior Principal-Decision Science & Vandana Singh, Principal-Commercial Excellence

5:00 - 6:00 PM ET – Focus Group: Omnichannel: Why Aren’t We There Yet?

Vandana Singh, Principal-Commercial Excellence

Wednesday, May 18

10:00 - 11:15 AM ET – Podium Presentation: New Approaches in Pharma Using Cell Phone Mobility Data

Brian Gibbs, Principal-Decision Science

Please click here to schedule a meeting or a demo to learn more about Axtria's integrated and AI-powered data analytics ecosystem solutions:

Attachment