NIX United Extends Its Presence in Europe With a New Office in Budapest, Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With around 3,000 people on its team, NIX has already been one of the major suppliers of IT services in East Europe, and the company aims to expand with more delivery hubs. The new delivery center in Budapest illustrates the company's intention to scale NIX's global tech team with new, talented engineers as well as taking on the responsibility of helping the teams from Ukraine. The workspace currently accommodates a part of its evacuated team members who have relocated to Budapest after the brutal war instigated by Russia in sovereign Ukraine. NIX won't stop making every effort to ensure the safety of all team members and their families.

The talent's skills and diversity guarantee that NIX United will create world-class technologies and assist customers far into the future.

Why Budapest?

Budapest is one of the fastest-growing European tech cities with a pool of local talent experienced with key and emerging technologies. In recent years, Hungary has produced more than 20,000 computer science graduates. With a significant number of Fintech startups, SMEs, and large corporations situated there, Budapest is a prominent Fintech hub. In addition, the Hungarian government has prioritized the development of healthcare-related technologies. Therefore, NIX United expects its innovative and collaborative workplace will attract talented local engineers to join the NIX specialists' team to combine best practices and knowledge in these domains and further develop cutting-edge technology solutions.

NIX United also recognizes the long-term benefit of opening a Hungarian office by following established EU legal coverage, protection of intellectual rights, and advanced data protection policies such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive.

The new office location responds to all the NIX's requests with well-developed infrastructure, sustainability, ecology, and spaces for recreation. All residents of the new office have already commended the healthy and productive environment of the workspace.

About NIX United

NIX United is a global software engineering company with head office in Florida, USA. It has more than 3,000 IT professionals with comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, the company has empowered multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through advanced technology solutions.

