Vishay Intertechnology Thin Film Wraparound Chip Resistor Offers Power to 1 W, Resistance From 39 Ω to 900 kΩ in Four Small Case Sizes

MALVERN, Pa., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor for industrial, military, and aerospace applications. In addition to offering the widest resistance value range on the market, the Vishay Sfernice PEP delivers higher power ratings in smaller case sizes than competing devices, which enables miniaturization and increases reliability by reducing the mechanical stress on solder joints.



The resistor released today is available in four case sizes from 0402 to 1206 and features a high power rating to 1 W in the 1206 case size (without cooling under the PCB). The PEP offers a wide resistance range from 39 Ω to 900 kΩ, with tolerances down to ± 0.05 %, and operates over a broad temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C. Combined with very low noise of < -35 dB, a low voltage coefficient of < 0.01 ppm/V, and load-life stability of ± 0.1 % typical for 2,000 hours at +70 °C, the device’s typical specifications exceed the requirements of MIL-PRF-55342G.

The PEP is optimized for precision applications requiring low noise and high stability over time and temperature. End products will include instrumentation, military and avionics guidance systems, automatic test equipment, industrial appliances, and operational amplifiers for test and measurement equipment.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device is sulfur-resistant per the ASTM B809-95 humid vapor test.

Device Specification Table:

Case size Resistance range (Ω) Rated power (W) Pn¹ Rated Power (W) Pd² Limiting element voltage (V) 0402 39 to 50 k 0.125 0.063 50 0603 39 to 108 k 0.320 0.125 75 0805 39 to 240 k 0.500 0.200 150 1206 39 to 900 k 0.660³ 0.330 200

¹ Pn = nominal power

² Pd = derated power intended to improve stability

³ Pn = 1 W if device is mounted on an alumina board

Samples and production quantities of the PEP resistor are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust today introduced the Vishay Sfernice PEP, a new high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor for industrial, military, and aerospace applications - https://bit.ly/3MflFAh

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?53083 (PEP)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720298794769

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com