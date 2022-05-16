Vintners.co Launches New Global B2B Platform for the Craft Wine Industry

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One company is on a mission to simplify and expand the trade of craft wine. Vintners.co today announced the official launch of its global online B2B platform. The official debut follows the company's successful event at Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn, NY, where vintners, wine importers, and professional wine buyers gathered to learn about the new wine industry technology and platform offerings.

"As we observed the constant growth of craft wine producers and importers in the market, we were stunned by how the current tools and processes seemed unsuited to these businesses. We see there is a huge opportunity to change that and to help and support the craft wine ecosystem grow faster and better compete in the overall global wine market," said Roland Benedetti, the co-founder in charge of product development and strategy at Vintners.co.

In its pilot stage, Vintners.co will offer crucial services to its user base. Key benefits include:

Better management of wine product information between winegrowers, wine importers/distributors, and their customers (professional wine buyers)

Fast discovery of allocated and rare products for restaurants and retailers

An online ordering service that facilitates and streamlines the ordering process, allocation and pre-sale

At the moment, the services are available to early adopters only (importers/distributors and wine producers), but Vintners.co is looking at progressively expanding its reach in the near future. The company has plans to expand the new platform with a range of services for sales, marketing, logistics and financing. The company will also expand to new regions to offer a global platform for craft wine professionals.

More information is available by visiting https://vintners.co and following @vintners.co on Instagram. You can also feel free to email media@vintners.co directly to schedule an interview and demo.

For the Vintners podcast and stories, please visit https://vintners.co/stories.

ABOUT VINTNERS.CO

Vintners.co is a platform that connects craft wine producers and importers with professional wine buyers. The Brooklyn, NY-based company simplifies the trade, making it easier to sell and buy the wines that people love.

Related Images











Image 1: Vintners.co Logo





Vintners.co logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment