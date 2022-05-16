Add BC Farmers' Markets To Your Must-Visit List This Summer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is almost here, and the farmers’ market season looks to be more impactful than ever. Locals and travelers can find buzzworthy up-and-coming food businesses, farm-fresh food and artisan goods across every region of BC by using the BC Farmers’ Market Trail . It is a free, comprehensive mobile-friendly website to 145+ authentic farmers’ markets across 10 regions from Northern BC to the Kootenay Rockies to Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands, and beyond.



“BC farmers’ markets have always been known for supporting local food and foodlands, but people may not realize that farmers’ markets are where thousands of BC’s most beloved businesses get their start, including local favourites like The Juice Truck and Spread Em’ Kitchen,” says Heather O’Hara, Executive Director of the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets.

Each year, farmers’ markets across British Columbia contribute more than $150 million in economic benefits to the provincial economy. By supporting vendors at farmers’ markets this summer, British Columbians will be directly supporting local businesses, while also contributing to the preservation and sustainability of BC’s foodlands for future generations.

“In the wake of ongoing supply chain issues faced by many in our province, people have become more committed to shopping for food and dining out in ways that reflect their values,” explains Wylie Bystedt, Board Chair of the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets, “Each and every one of us plays an important role in preserving our local food systems, and supporting our communities through the thoughtful, sustainable food choices we make. The BC Farmers’ Market Trail tool makes it easy and fun for people to shop and dine with their values top of mind - while supporting local businesses, too!”

The farmers’ market summer season begins in mid-May and runs until early September, with specific opening dates and times varying by location and region. The unprecedented events of the last two years have amplified the importance of supporting local businesses and the role we all play in preserving our local food systems and food preservation traditions. The BC Farmers’ Market Trail gives British Columbians and travelers alike a user-friendly website to find markets by name, region, community, season or other key features - such as dog friendly or wheelchair accessible - making it an essential resource to use all season long.

HOW TO USE THE TRAIL

Step 1: Visit: https://bcfarmersmarkettrail.com/

Step 2: Filter by region and season to find the best local food and businesses that BC has to offer!

2022 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Visitors to this year’s markets can expect a diverse variety of food, artisan goods, and delicious eat-at-the-market options! Newsworthy vendors include:

About The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets

The BC Association Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is a non-profit organization committed to supporting, developing and strengthening farmers’ markets in all regions of British Columbia. BCAFM is passionate about local food and helping markets, farmers and small businesses grow so local food continues to thrive. To learn more about BC Farmers’ Markets, visit bcfarmersmarket.org .

