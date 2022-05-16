UPDATE -- Trex Unveils Transcend® Lineage™

WINCHESTER, Va., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, is expanding on the impeccable pedigree of its premium Transcend decking line with the introduction of Trex Transcend® Lineage™. This new generation product heralds what’s next in outdoor living with refined aesthetics, trend-forward colors and enhanced performance features.



“Transcend revolutionized the composite decking category when it was first introduced to the market in 2010, offering unprecedented aesthetics and performance, and has remained the industry’s leading composite decking product for more than a decade,” said Adam Zambanini, president of residential products for Trex. “Lineage represents a natural extension of this line, delivering an evolved sense of style that reflects today’s design trends and lifestyles.”

Trex Transcend Lineage boards feature an elevated aesthetic with subtle, elegant graining that delivers an unmatched natural appearance. Available in two new color options – Rainier, an airy mountain grey, and Biscayne, a light coastal brown – these new offerings expand the Transcend collection with nature-inspired tones and texturing that today’s homeowners are seeking. Adding to their appeal, Lineage boards are engineered with heat-mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler* than other composite decking offerings of a similar color.

“Lineage is the next generation in a long legacy of innovation from the brand that started it all,” Zambanini added. “By pushing the boundaries of composite performance and possibilities, Trex continues to lead the way in engineering what’s next in outdoor living.”

Like all Trex decking, Lineage boards are made from recycled and reclaimed content and engineered with a proprietary, high-traffic formulation and ultra-durable integrated shell that resists stains, scratches and mold. They won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter like wood – and upkeep is hassle-free. No sanding, staining or painting is ever needed, and spills wash off easily with just soap and water.

Lineage boards are available in square and grooved profiles, measuring 1"x6". Square-edge boards come in 16’ and 20’ lengths. Grooved boards come in 12’, 16’ and 20’ lengths and accommodate the Trex Hideaway® Hidden Fastening System, which allows for a smooth, unfettered finish free of nails and other visible fasteners. Coordinating fascia is available in 1"x8" and 1"x12" sizes. All are backed by Trex’s 25-year Limited Residential and Fade & Stain warranties, to give you peace of mind for decades to come.

Trex Transcend Lineage decking will be available regionally beginning in June. Product will be sold through Trex dealers and major home centers in select markets across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Additional retail distribution will be added across the U.S. later this year. To learn more about Trex Transcend Lineage, visit Lineage.Trex.com.

*DISCLAIMER: Although Trex Transcend Lineage is designed to be cooler than most other composite decking products of a similar color, on a hot sunny day, it will get hot. On hot days, care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

