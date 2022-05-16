Global Delivery Robot Market Size Will Reach US$ 262.7 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 17.31%: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Delivery Robot Market, analyzed by Astute Analytica, was valued at US$ 100.8 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 262.7 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 17.31% across the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 19.6% over the projection period. Delivery robots comprise both indoor and outdoor robots. A delivery robot is a substitute for a delivery person. Delivery robots offer various advantages over the traditional method of delivery including cost efficiency, faster services to the customers, and accuracy of delivery among others. Food delivery, parcel delivery, medical delivery, postal delivery, and search & rescue are the various applications of delivery robots.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The market is majorly driven by factors such as advancements in technologies such as AI and machine learning, reduction in the overall cost of last-mile deliveries, and government regulations regarding environmental emissions. Advancements in technologies such as AI, machine learning, robotics, GPS tracking, automation, cloud technology, and big data analytics in the delivery processes with the integration of Industry 4.0 are fostering the growth of the global delivery robots market. Further, delivery robots are increasingly being adopted for new applications due to various advantages such as increased efficacy, streamlined processes, and improved security of products being delivered. The biggest advantage of using delivery robots is a reduction in the cost of operation and a high return on investment. Moreover, as the labor cost is increasing across the globe, delivery robots are a significant alternative to humans. Furthermore, the increasing emission of harmful gases from vehicles contributes a lot to environmental degradation due to which delivery robots are being preferred by governments across the globe.

Restraints:

The high initial investments and the potential job loss may hinder the market over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis of the Global Delivery Robot Market:

Based on component, the hardware segment holds the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Further, the cameras hold the highest market share in the hardware segment in 2021. However, the services segment registers the highest CAGR over the projection period.

In terms of robot type, the four-wheel segment has the highest market share in 2021. However, the four-wheel segment holds the highest CAGR over the projection period. The growth of this segment is attributed to its contribution to designing sleek robots that fit in narrow spaces of buildings, elevators, restaurants, and others.

In terms of operation, the autonomous segment dominates the delivery robots market in 2021 and further register the highest compound annual growth rate over the forecast period. This is because it requires minimal human intervention, thereby cutting labor costs.

Based on payload, the 10-50 Kg payload holds the highest market share in 2021. The 10-50 kg category in the deliver robot market is highly used for carrying heavy products, food, postal and medical supplies.

In terms of application, the food delivery segment holds the highest share in the delivery robots market in 2021 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Covid-19 triggered the deployment of food delivery robots when social distancing and human interface became difficult.

Based on the end-use industry, the retail segment holds the highest market share in 2021 and registers the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The dominance of the retail category is observed due to the high cost paid by companies to employees and the increasing usage of robots in the retail industry.

Americas are the highest shareholder region in the Global Delivery Robot Market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to the presence of a large number of technology providers. Further, the Asia Pacific region registers the highest CAGR over the projection period. The significant shift in the shareholding of the APAC region is attributed to the active participation of China and Japan in the robot industry with China coming up with the most advanced robots.

Regional Analysis of the Global Delivery Robot Market

The US is the highest shareholder country in the Americas and the growth of the market in the region is attributed to the presence of a large number of technology providers. On the basis of components, the hardware segment has the highest market share in 2021.

The delivery robot market of Europe is propelled by favorable government policies with regard to automation. AI-enabled delivering robots are on the increase, with an increasing number of them being operated on the ground. Further, the UK is the highest shareholder country in the region Based on components, the hardware component has the highest market share in 2021.

China is the highest shareholder country in the Asia Pacific delivery robots market in 2021. In terms of application, the food delivery segment holds the highest share in the delivery robots market in the Asia Pacific. Increasing use of technologies such as digitization, artificial intelligence, GPS technologies have made it possible for the companies to ensure fast, secure, and cost-effective delivery of food to the customers.

Middle East & Africa holds a significant share of the Global Delivery Market in 2021. UAE is the highest shareholder country in the MEA market in 2021. Based on the application, food delivery holds the highest market share in 2021. Further, based on robot type, the four-wheeled segment holds the highest market share.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 100.8 Million Market Outlook for 2027 US$ 262.7 Million Expected CAGR Growth 17.31% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Top Market Players Amazon Scout, DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Starship Technologies, and Alibaba DAMO among others Segments Covered By Component, By Robot Type, By Operation, By payload, By Application, By Industry, By Region Geographies Covered Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Insights

The key players in the Global Delivery Robots Market are Amazon Scout, DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Starship Technologies, and Alibaba DAMO among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Overview

By Component segment of the Global Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Hardware

GPS Cameras Radars Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors Chassis and Motors Batteries Other (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)



Software

Robotic Operating System Cyber Security Solutions



Services

Integration, Maintenance & Support Consulting and Training



By Robot Type segment of the Global Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

2 Wheel

3 Wheel

4 Wheel

By Operation segment of the Global Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Autonomous

Remote Operated

By Payload segment of the Global Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 - 2 Kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

50-100 Kgs

>100 Kgs

By Application segment of the Global Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Food Delivery

Parcel Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Emergency Response, Search and Rescue

By Industry segment of the Global Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Retail

E-Commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Others

By Region segment of the Global Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Americas

The U.S. Rest of Americas



Europe

The UK Germany Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

UAE Rest of MEA



