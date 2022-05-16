Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market is estimated to reach US$ 4,298.8 Mn by 2030| CAGR: 9.4% Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study published by Astute Analytica forecasts growth in revenue of the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market from US$ 2,073.9 Mn in 2021 to US$ 4,298.8 Mn by 2030. The report examines the market share distribution of IPF industry across three major markets - EU5 (UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy), the U.S., and Japan during the forecast period 2022-2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

IPF is a fatal disease that progresses with time and mainly affects elderly people with several comorbidities. AST/ERS/JRS/ALAT clinical practice guidelines are introduced for the treatment of IPF. These guidelines help clinicians to make appropriate clinical decisions about the treatment of IPF.

Treatments Available

Pirfenidone and nintedanib from Genetech, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH and Co. Kg respectively is the approved drugs for the treatment of IPF. These medications slow down the rate of lung function decline and enhance the survival of patients. Pirfenidone has both anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties and is used in more than 42,000 patients across the globe. Both the medications help in successfully slowing down the disease progression. Further, there is a number of IPF medications that are awaiting medical trials. For example, Tipelukast from MediciNova is a small bioavailable molecule that possesses anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties and is designed to downregulate the gene expression, thereby promoting IPF. Similarly, Pamrevlumab by FibroGen is an antibody-based medication for IPF which is currently in phase 3 of clinical development. In addition, Belumosudil from Kadmon Corporation LLC, PRM-151 from F. Hoffman La-Roche among others are also in the pipeline of discovery for the treatment of IPF.

Epidemiology Insights

The report analyses the population, prevalent to the occurrence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in 7MM. The report shows that the United States has a major population affected by the disease during the year 2021, while Spain constitutes the least number of people suffering from IPF.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The study of IPF market analyzes the impact of some of the key market drivers including the rising count of the geriatric population across the globe. According to the World Population Prospects revised by United Nations, the elderly population (over 65 years) has risen to 16%, representing one in six people globally by 2021. Further, the studies have indicated that the occurrence of IPF among young individuals is approximately 6 cases in 1,00,000 while in the aged population the cases rise up to 11. Moreover, smoking is considered to be another major risk factor associated with the incidence of IPF. The report estimates that over 16 million Americans have a prevalence of diseases caused by smoking. This indicates that the rise in smoker population across the globe is anticipated to push the market size. Further, the funding provided by the government for pulmonary fibrosis foundation (PFF) research has resulted in the development of successful therapies to improve the quality of life for those affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF), this is providing a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

Challenges:

IPF is a rare disease that has a high healthcare cost, which is substantial and disproportionate to the prevalence of the disease. The high cost of the drugs and treatments associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis restricts the patients from using or continue taking the drugs which ultimately is hindering the market growth. Furthermore, the low diagnostic rates in regions such as APAC, Latin America, and MEA is further hampering the market growth

Opportunities:

Despite recent advances in the treatment of some forms of lung fibrosis, many gaps in knowledge about natural history, pathophysiology, and treatment remain. The investment in the research will help address these shortcomings and enhance patient care globally. The fund for pulmonary fibrosis foundation (PFF) research will ultimately lead to successful therapies to improve care and quality of life for those affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF). The PFF Scholars Program held by the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, is designed to support researchers and provide career development awards to future leaders in the field of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the Assistance Fund, Inc., a US-Based independent charitable patient assistance foundation helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs. The foundation designed a program to pay for their out-of-pocket medical expenses resulting from the condition. Such programs are expected to propel market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, By Severity

Based on severity, the market is segmented into radiological markers of disease severity and composite measures of disease severity. In 2021, the U.S. accounted for 74,230 radiological markers of disease severity and in the same year, the UK accounted for 8,139 radiological markers of disease severity. The radiographic markers are significant owing to their function to mark the specific position on X-ray images which extensively help to diagnose the severity of a particular indication. In Japan, this segment accounts for approximately 60 percent of the market share. Further, in 2021, Japan accounted for 11,258 radiological markers of disease severity.

Gender-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

According to data analyzed in the report, in 2021, 82,552 males while 35,651 females were affected by IPF in the United States, which indicates the high prevalence of the disease in males. In EU5, the annual prevalence of IPF observed was also higher in males, with a weightage of 66.5%. In Japan, 13,074 males while 18,118 females were affected by IPF.

Age-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

It was reported that the prevalence of IPF was higher in older individuals relative to younger individuals. In 2021, 36,161 individuals the age of 81 years or above were affected by IPF in the US. This was the highest count among all the age groups and is expected to grow in the same pattern up to approximately 70,000 individuals in the forecast period. In EU5 and Japan, a similar trend of rising prevalence with increasing age was observed. In the year 2021, 1,348 individuals of age 10 years or below, 4,888 individuals of age group 51-60 years, and 14,749 individuals of age 81 years and above were seen to be affected by IPF in EU5. In Japan, among all the age groups nearly 30 percent of patients were more than 81 years of age in 2021.

Competition Landscape

Number of IPF cases, combined with increased awareness, has fueled the demand for therapy. Companies have therapies approved for marketing by various regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For instance, Genentech, Inc. which is currently marketing and investigating Esbriet; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH and Co. Kg currently marketing Ofev and many other players like Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Roche, MediciNova and InterMune Inc. Some well-known players present in the market are:

Genentech, Inc.

FibroGen, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH and Co. Kg

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck & Co., Inc.

Promedior, Inc.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

Biogen

Galapagos NV

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

By Region

US

EU5 UK France Germany Spain Italy

Japan

