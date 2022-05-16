TextUs Launches Conversation Import, Enabling Data Migration from Prior Texting Providers

Denver, Colorado, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs recently announced Conversation Import, its latest feature functionality that will allow users to migrate data from previous texting providers into the Textus platform. With a simple CSV export from a prior platform or provider, users can upload their conversation history directly into their new TextUs messaging account.

The release of this feature has come from a growing demand from customers that are switching over from other text messaging platforms but do not want to lose their contacts or conversation history. TextUs aims to make the transition to its platform as easy as possible so that new customers have little to no downtime when switching to its platform. TextUs users can utilize Conversation Import in a self-service fashion by navigating to the settings tab and uploading their exported CSV from their previous texting provider.

Conversation Import is available now at no extra cost for all TextUs customers.

More information about TextUs Conversation Import can be found by visiting the TextUs Knowledge Base.

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, leads and employees. TextUs integrates with several applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. The company serves many different verticals such as sales, staffing and recruiting, SaaS, higher education, corporate human resources, healthcare, property management, financial services, nonprofits, and more. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

