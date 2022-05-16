Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 123,406 Ageas shares in the period from 09-05-2022 until 13-05-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
09-05-202255,0092,398,11343.5943.3644.04
10-05-202215,286671,10243.9043.7344.42
11-05-202224,1371,053,98843.6743.1244.41
12-05-20224,093180,00643.9843.6044.24
13-05-202224,8811,091,92743.8943.6744.64
Total123,4065,395,13743.7243.1244.64

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,831,128 shares for a total amount of EUR 122,909,575. This corresponds to 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

