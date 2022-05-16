Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 123,406 Ageas shares in the period from 09-05-2022 until 13-05-2022.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|09-05-2022
|55,009
|2,398,113
|43.59
|43.36
|44.04
|10-05-2022
|15,286
|671,102
|43.90
|43.73
|44.42
|11-05-2022
|24,137
|1,053,988
|43.67
|43.12
|44.41
|12-05-2022
|4,093
|180,006
|43.98
|43.60
|44.24
|13-05-2022
|24,881
|1,091,927
|43.89
|43.67
|44.64
|Total
|123,406
|5,395,137
|43.72
|43.12
|44.64
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,831,128 shares for a total amount of EUR 122,909,575. This corresponds to 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
