Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 123,406 Ageas shares in the period from 09-05-2022 until 13-05-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 09-05-2022 55,009 2,398,113 43.59 43.36 44.04 10-05-2022 15,286 671,102 43.90 43.73 44.42 11-05-2022 24,137 1,053,988 43.67 43.12 44.41 12-05-2022 4,093 180,006 43.98 43.60 44.24 13-05-2022 24,881 1,091,927 43.89 43.67 44.64 Total 123,406 5,395,137 43.72 43.12 44.64

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,831,128 shares for a total amount of EUR 122,909,575. This corresponds to 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

