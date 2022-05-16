English French

Nanterre, 16 May 2022

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2022

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

April YTD at the end of April (4 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +55.7% −2.8% +24.5% +0.8% Light vehicles +71.3% −3.6% +29.7% 0.0% Heavy vehicles +1.8% +1.7% +4.1% +5.4%

The slight decrease in light vehicle traffic in April 2022 compared with April 2019 was due to higher fuel prices and negative calendar effects, with the spring school holidays falling later this year. Heavy vehicle traffic remained firm.

II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1





April YTD at the end of April

(4 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports x4.3 -30.6% x3.2 -41.8% Portugal (ANA) x6.9 -6.5% x6.2 -19% United-Kingdom x31 -27% x22 -49% Japan (Kansai Airports) +73% -67% +69% -71% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x4.2 -29% x2.5 -33% France x6.5 -29% x4.1 -37% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x6.4 -87% x3.3 -92% United States of America +92% -5.2% x2.3 -9.3% Brazil2 x2.2 -6.0% +54% -10% Serbia x2.9 -17% x2.7 -25% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +48% +8.7% +68% -2.6% Sweden x2.2 -78% +90% -77% Costa Rica x2.4 +23% x3.0 -1.3%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Traffic including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have joined the VINCI Airports network in January/February 2022.

At VINCI Airports, the upturn in passenger numbers accelerated in most countries in April. The improvement was particularly noteworthy in Europe (Portugal, United Kingdom, France and Serbia) and in the Americas, driven by strong momentum in tourism-related travel.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





April YTD at the end of April

(4 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports x2.2 -20.4% +98.6% -27.5% Portugal (ANA) x3.1 -5.3% x3.1 -14% United-Kingdom x14 -21% x8.7 -43% Japan (Kansai Airports) +21% -36% +42% -38% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x2.6 -27% +86% -29% France x2.6 -32% x2.2 -34% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.1 -81% +77% -85% United States of America +49% -4.1% +57% -1.9% Brazil4 +62% +28% +31% +17% Serbia +60% -17% +69% -17% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +21% +2.4% +26% -5.3% Sweden +45% -73% +29% -74% Costa Rica +44% +22% +68% +15%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 ATM including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have joined the VINCI Airports network in January/February 2022.

