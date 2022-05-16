Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Regulated Information 
Paris, 16/05/2022 

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13 May 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6313 May 2022FR00001205031 65431.3207XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/2022-05-16-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

