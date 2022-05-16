Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

Paris, 16/05/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13 May 2022

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 May 2022 FR0000120503 1 654 31.3207 XPAR

Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/2022-05-16-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

