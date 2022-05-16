The thunderous roar of formation-flying jets returns to Alberta skies this summer at the Wings Over Springbank Airshow 

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertans will once again be able to experience roaring jets and gravity-defying aerobatics at the Wings Over Springbank Airshow, returning July 23 and 24 to the Springbank Airport.



Wings Over Springbank Airshow brings North America’s top aviation talent to Southern Alberta to encourage and inspire aviators of today and tomorrow. It is a volunteer-driven non-profit, made possible by passionate aviation enthusiasts from the community. This is an exciting return for the biennial event, which was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19 provincial mandates and the uncertainty surrounding large gatherings.

“Wings Over Springbank Airshow is elated to once again bring families, friends and aviation enthusiasts together safely to celebrate the art of flight,” said Sarah van Gilst, Chair and Show Producer, Wings Over Springbank Airshow. “This year’s airshow is a celebration of the return of events and, more importantly, community connection. We can’t wait for attendees to see the world-class performers take flight.”

Exhilarating performances will include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds’ impressive formation flying, as well as the awe-inspiring Northern Stars led by airshow legend, Brent Handy. The F18 Demo Team will showcase Canada’s leading multi-mission fighter jet in its operational grey colour palette in recognition of their 2022 theme, “Fighter Operations at Home and Abroad.” Plus, much more in the sky and on the grounds.

"Our team is thrilled to return to the Wings Over Springbank Airshow for 2022,” said Major Steve “Stu” Hurlbut, Snowbird 9 pilot. “Being from Calgary myself, I am excited to perform in front of my community. I can imagine flying for a crowd already pumped from winning the cup!"

“I’m extremely excited to be returning to the skies over Springbank again in 2022! The Wings Over Springbank Airshow has long been a favourite venue as a performer,” said Brent Handy. “The all-volunteer crew does an amazing job hosting both performers and fans, showing wonderful Alberta hospitality. I’m especially excited to introduce our new formation aerobatic team – the Northern Stars – to Springbank. Our all-veteran team will fly 3 Pitts Special biplanes in exciting formations, showcasing the skill and precision that was bred into us as military pilots.”

Just west of Calgary, the Springbank Airport has been home to the airshow since 2015. Occupying more than 50 hangars, the airport is a significant aviation hub that provides fundamental services to YYC Calgary International Airport and plays a critical role in regional aircraft and helicopter flight training, commerce and emergency response.

This year’s highly anticipated event will have something for everyone including food and beverage vendors, a beer garden and family fun activities. The two-day airshow also features a VIP Experience, including tent access, a buffet lunch, beverage tickets, front showline seating, and opportunities to interact with the performers.

Tickets to the Wings Over Springbank Airshow are on sale now. To purchase tickets, and for more information about the show as well as volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.wingsoverspringbank.com.

About Wings Over Springbank

Wings Over Springbank, formerly the Airdrie Regional Air Show, is a biennial event that brings top aviation talent to Southern Alberta. The 2022 event will be held July 23 and 24 at the Springbank Airport, west of Calgary. For full details about the event, please visit www.wingsoverspringbank.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kelsey Marklund

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

kmarklund@brooklinepr.com

Phone: 403-471-1284