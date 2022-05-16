Scatec ASA: Employee Share Purchase Programme 2022

16 May 2022: As announced on 9 May 2022, Scatec offered participants the opportunity to purchase shares with a trading value of between NOK 17,078 and NOK 82,373. The subscription period was from 9 May to 16 May 2022. The price per share has been set at NOK 90.7435, based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 10 May to 16 May 2022. In total, employees have subscribed for 89,200 shares under the share purchase programme. The allocation of shares is expected to take place on 13 June 2022 with delivery to employees on or about 17 June 2022.

See attachment for an overview of the primary insiders who have subscribed for shares in Scatec ASA as per end of the subscription period, including the number of shares to be allocated to the primary insiders, as well as the notification of the transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

