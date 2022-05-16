English French

Paris, May 16th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From May 09th to May 13th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 09th to May 13th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market

(MIC code) VINCI 09/05/2022 FR0000125486 9 630 90,1735 AQEU VINCI 09/05/2022 FR0000125486 8 667 90,1402 CEUX VINCI 09/05/2022 FR0000125486 3 972 90,1961 TQEX VINCI 09/05/2022 FR0000125486 58 731 90,1134 XPAR VINCI 10/05/2022 FR0000125486 15 141 90,0229 AQEU VINCI 10/05/2022 FR0000125486 13 438 89,9495 CEUX VINCI 10/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 182 89,9306 TQEX VINCI 10/05/2022 FR0000125486 50 739 89,9629 XPAR VINCI 11/05/2022 FR0000125486 10 573 90,8311 AQEU VINCI 11/05/2022 FR0000125486 9 393 90,7849 CEUX VINCI 11/05/2022 FR0000125486 3 233 90,6822 TQEX VINCI 11/05/2022 FR0000125486 47 301 90,8008 XPAR VINCI 12/05/2022 FR0000125486 11 140 90,4491 AQEU VINCI 12/05/2022 FR0000125486 8 291 90,5839 CEUX VINCI 12/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 046 90,5898 TQEX VINCI 12/05/2022 FR0000125486 58 023 90,3119 XPAR VINCI 13/05/2022 FR0000125486 3 702 91,7483 AQEU VINCI 13/05/2022 FR0000125486 5 277 92,0172 CEUX VINCI 13/05/2022 FR0000125486 2 799 91,8824 TQEX VINCI 13/05/2022 FR0000125486 40 472 91,9267 XPAR TOTAL 368 750 90,5281

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

