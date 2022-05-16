English French

PRESS RELEASE

May 16th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

April 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP1 total traffic is up by +13.1 million passengers in April 2022 compared to April 2021, with 20.6 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 74.4% of the April 2019 group traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by +100.8% compared to 2021, at 67.6 million passengers, standing at 65.8% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with April 2021.

Regarding the Paris Aéroport :

April 2022 traffic is up by +5.6 million passengers compared to April 2021, with 6.9 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 73.4% of the April 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In April 2022, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 4.6 million passengers (+3.7 million passengers), at 70.8% of the April 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.3 million passengers (+1.9 million passengers), at 79.2 % of the April 2019 traffic. Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +15.5 million passengers, at 21.5 million passengers, at 64.8% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F and 2G are currently open and handle the entirety of passenger traffic, as is terminal 3 since May 3, 2022. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open, including gate B at Orly 1 since April 5, 2022, and welcome all passenger traffic.

In April 2022:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2021 +2.1 million passengers, at 67.1% of the April 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: North America +658,563 passengers, at 79.2% of the April 2019 traffic, Latin America +186,024 passengers, at 78.7% of the April 2019 traffic, the Middle East +269,178 passengers, at 68.4% of the April 2019 traffic, Africa +514,078 passengers, at 64.6% of the April 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific +91,344 passengers, at 22.6% of the April 2019 traffic;

European traffic (excluding France) was up +2.8 million passengers, at 79.0% of the April 2019 traffic;

Traffic within mainland France was up +741,193 million passengers, at 74.0% of the April 2019 traffic.

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up +338,452 passengers, at 99.3% of the April 2019 traffic.

The number of connecting passengers stood at 707,173, up by +491,899 passengers, at 71.4% of the April 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 19.8% down by -13 points.





In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%2 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%2 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between these two countries and the airports operated by the Group located within the European Union (to and from) is heavily impacted, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4 %-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +2.6 million passengers in April 2022, at 4.8 million passengers, standing at 70.0% of the April 2019 traffic. It is up by +90.3% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 2020, was up by +3.5 million passengers in April 2022, at 7.0 million passengers, standing at 88.9% of the April 2019 traffic. It is up by +39.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.4 million passengers in April 2022, at 0.5 million passengers, standing at 62.8% of the April 2019 traffic. It is up by +1.2 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +1.0 million passengers in April 2022, at 1.4 million passengers, standing at 70.8% of the April 2019 traffic. It is up by +3.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

Except for the Hajj terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia all other Group's platforms are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply, especially to international flights.

Passengers April 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. - April 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 4,599,895 +3,684,968 14,162,241 +271.7% 36,549,171 +184.5% Paris-Orly 2,333,238 +1,937,901 7,326,191 +237.8% 20,881,885 +186.3% Total Paris Aéroport 6,933,133 +5,622,869 21,488,432 +259.4% 57,431,056 +185.1% Santiago de Chile 1,351,725 1,028,821 5,961,600 +147.2% 13,562,615 +186.5% Amman 504,899 +353,248 1,835,101 +204.8% 5,792,408 +413.9% New Delhi 4,924,992 +2,287,746 16,826,457 +36.4% 41,627,744 +65.2% Hyderabad 1,624,805 +825,149 5,376,261 +30.4% 13,241,498 +49.7% Cebu 432,135 +359,540 1,087,216 +287.1% 2,123,296 +262.7% Total GMR Airports 6,981,932 +3,472,435 23,289,934 +39.1% 56,992,538 +64.6% Antalya 1,577,050 +970,397 3,674,793 +109.6% 23,929,019 +162.2% Almaty 469,450 +33,596 1,754,807 +5.0% 6,186,857 +53.0% Ankara 604,527 +245,024 2,459,446 +68.0% 8,021,768 +97.5% Izmir 671,973 +302,032 2,368,440 +57.7% 8,536,015 +78.8% Bodrum 162,270 +92,415 382,895 +66.2% 3,087,783 +107.1% Gazipaşa Alanya 53,136 +28,942 144,954 +71.6% 680,872 +145.7% Medina 517,214 +422,057 1,738,822 +311.4% 3,074,105 +220.6% Tunisia 65,293 +53,176 179,521 +337.0% 662,712 +170.6% Georgia 206,697 +103,524 781,686 +277.9% 2,766,195 +771.3% North Macedonia 172,662 +122,812 521,845 +154.5% 1,708,173 +207.3% Zagreb(3) 255,870 +201,778 741,156 +342.7% 1,978,214 +228.2% Total TAV Airports 4,756,142 +2,575,753 14,748,365 +90.3% 60,631,713 +129.2% Other Airports 83,347 +45,294 302,617 +59.1% 763,312 +98.8% Total Groupe ADP(4) 20,611,178 +13,098,420 67,626,049 +100.8% 195,173,642 +123.1%





Aircraft Movements April 2022 Change 22/20

(in movements) Jan. - April 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 33,139 +19,288 110,921 +110.0% 308,209 +86.0% Paris-Orly 16,223 +11,913 53,724 +167.3% 152,183 +146.3% Total Paris Aéroport 49,362 +31,201 164,645 +125.8% 460,392 +102.3% Santiago de Chile 9,499 +6,097 41,765 +98.4% 98,470 +126.6% Amman 5,278 +3,033 18,962 +126.6% 57,196 +228.4% New Delhi 33,085 +9,042 116,687 +15.9% 305,245 +42.9% Hyderabad 12,788 +3,938 43,234 +8.6% 113,523 +26.9% Cebu 3,805 +2,904 10,143 +183.2% 20,813 +178.1% Total GMR Airports 49,678 +15,884 170,064 +18.0% 439,581 +41.5% Antalya 11,196 +6,651 26,154 +104.0% 143,420 +153.8% Almaty 4,839 +553 17,055 +7.1% 57,964 +29.4% Ankara 4,598 +1,176 18,100 +45.7% 61,097 +78.2% Izmir 4,556 +1,575 15,622 +39.3% 56,205 +54.6% Bodrum 1,164 +545 2,765 +44.4% 21,206 +95.0% Gazipaşa Alanya 425 +206 1,110 +50.8% 5,158 +119.7% Medina 4,413 +2,934 14,528 +173.4% 29,027 +154.5% Tunisia 550 +378 1,646 +176.2% 5,865 +102.7% Georgia 2,308 +828 8,992 +133.2% 31,956 +235.4% North Macedonia 1,444 +618 4,452 +51.3% 16,498 +105.2% Zagreb(3) 3,458 +1,618 12,101 +97.1% 35,566 +88.7% Total TAV Airports 38,951 +17,082 122,525 +65.8% 463,962 +93.8% Other Airports 1,934 +664 6,973 +22.4% 21,538 +30.3% Total Groupe ADP(4) 154,702 +73,961 524,934 +61.0% 1,541,129 +80.3%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) April 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. - April 2022 change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic France +741,193 15.2% +2,010,681 16.4% Europe +2,824,037 47.7% +7,551,792 43.6% Other International

Of which +2,057,639 37.1% +5,947,428 40.1% Africa +514,078 10.4% +1,560,357 12.0% North America +658,563 10.6% +1,772,640 9.8% Latin America +186,024 3.2% +637,190 4.0% Middle-East +269,178 5.0% +893,129 5.6% Asia-Pacific +91,344 1.9% +254,649 1.9% French Overseas Territories +338,452 5.9% +829,463 6.8% Total Paris Aéroport +5,622,869 100.0% +2,596,148 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) April 2022 Change

2022/2021 Jan. – April 2022 % change 2022/2021 Connecting Passengers(1) 707,173 +228.5% 2,446,225 +169.8% Connecting rate 19.8% -13.0 pts 22.7% -8.6 pts Seat load factor 80.3% +30.5 pts 74.4% +18.9 pts

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport.

2 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

3 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

4 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is taken into account until December 31, 2021.

Attachment