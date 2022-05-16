Automotive Air Filter Market Report: Size, Prices, Suppliers and Forecast - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Companies Mentioned in the Report: Aerofil, Fram Air Filters, Mann+Hummel Air Filter, WIX Air Filter, FILTRON Air Filter, Puralator Air Filter, Toyota Air Filter, Bosch Air Filter, Donaldson Air Filter, AcDelco Air Filter, Cummins Air Filter, MAHLE Air Filters, JapanParts Air Filter, Sakura Air Filter, UFI Group Air Filter, Champion Air Filter, Denso Air Filter, Hengst Air Filter, Sogefi Air Filter, Knecht Air Filter, Bilstein Air Filter, Valeo Air Filter, Comline Air Filter, Roki Air Filter, Vierol Air Filter, Kavo Air Filter



NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Intake Air Filters for Internal Combustion Engines - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Automotive Air Filter Market Statistics

Imports $1,426.1 Million USD Exports $1,816.6 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Belgium, France Top Exporters Germany, Belgium, Poland

The revenue of the automotive air filter market in the European Union was estimated at approx. $2.2B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Automotive Air Filter Consumption by Country

In 2021, consumption of automotive air filters for internal combustion engines was estimated at approx. 298M units. In general, consumption, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern over the last fourteen years. REQUEST FREE DATA

The country with the largest volume of automotive air filter consumption was Germany, accounting for 63% of total volume. Moreover, automotive air filter consumption in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, Spain, eightfold. France ranked third in terms of total consumption with a 5.7% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

In Germany, automotive air filter consumption remained relatively stable over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining consuming countries recorded the following average annual rates of consumption growth: Spain (+3.8% per year) and France (-2.8% per year).

EU Automotive Air Filter Production

In 2021, approx. 310M units of automotive air filters for internal combustion engines were produced in the European Union. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.1% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

Germany constituted the country with the largest volume of automotive air filter production, accounting for 66% of total volume. Moreover, automotive air filter production in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Poland, ninefold. Spain ranked third in terms of total production with a 5.9% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume in Germany totalled +1.9%. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: Poland (+6.9% per year) and Spain (+2.4% per year).

EU Automotive Air Filter Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of automotive air filters for internal combustion engines increased by 32% to 131M units, rising for the second consecutive year after two years of decline. Overall, exports enjoyed a buoyant increase from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, exports soared to $1.8B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total exports indicated prominent growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +5.9%.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (37M units), distantly followed by Poland (22M units), Belgium (18M units), the Czech Republic (17M units) and France (8.3M units) were the main exporters of automotive air filters for internal combustion engines, together committing 78% of total volume. Italy (5.7M units), the Netherlands (5.5M units), Romania (4.2M units), Lithuania (2.6M units) and Hungary (2.1M units) held a minor share of total exports.

In value terms, Germany ($567M), Belgium ($291M) and Poland ($192M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together accounting for 58% of total supplies. The Czech Republic, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Hungary and Lithuania lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 33%.

Romania, with a CAGR of +31.2%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries from 2007 to 2021, while shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The automotive air filter export price in the European Union stood at $14 per unit in 2021, picking up by 5.6% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was Hungary ($20 per unit), while Poland ($8.8 per unit) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Romania (+4.9%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Automotive Air Filter Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of automotive air filters for internal combustion engines increased by 23% to 119M units, rising for the sixth consecutive year after four years of decline. In general, imports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, imports soared to $1.4B in 2021. Overall, imports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern over the last fourteen years.

Imports by Country

Belgium (29M units) and Germany (22M units) represented the main importers of automotive air filters for internal combustion engines in 2021, recording near 25% and 19% of total purchases, respectively. France (10M units) held an 8.8% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by Italy (8.1%), Poland (6.7%) and Spain (5.9%). The Czech Republic (4.1M units), Romania (3.8M units), Hungary (3.7M units), the Netherlands (3.6M units), Slovakia (3.4M units), Sweden (2.1M units) and Portugal (1.8M units) took a minor share of total supplies.

In value terms, Germany ($260M), Belgium ($241M) and France ($133M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising 44% of total purchases. Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Sweden and Portugal lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 44%.

Among the main importing countries, Romania, with a CAGR of +8.3%, saw the highest growth rate with regard to the value of imports from 2007 to 2021, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the automotive air filter import price in the European Union amounted to $12 per unit, increasing by 3.2% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($21 per unit), while Belgium ($8.2 per unit) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+4.3%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

