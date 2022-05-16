Crain’s Detroit Business Names Daryl Adams of The Shyft Group as Notable Leader in EV

NOVI, Mich., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crain’s Detroit Business announced today that The Shyft Group President and CEO Daryl Adams has been named a 2022 Notable Leader in EV. This honor is reserved for executives currently supporting the EV industry by adopting, advocating, and implementing electric vehicles and EV platforms such as charging infrastructure, fleet conversion, and research.



Adams was selected as an EV leader due to his significant contribution and measurable impact in the electric vehicle industry, as well as his community.

“In taking the role of CEO seven years ago, I recognized a unique opportunity to leverage our 50 year heritage in specialty vehicle chassis manufacturing and body building for last-mile delivery, as well as our coast-to-coast manufacturing and service infrastructure to now deliver EV solutions at scale,” said Adams. “Together with my team, we worked quickly to address future needs in last-mile parcel delivery, providing our customers with a full ecosystem of electric-powered solutions, designed to meet both sustainability and performance goals.”

Earlier this year, Shyft launched Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, a new go-to-market brand, alongside a trio of initial product offerings — an industry-first commercial grade purpose-built EV chassis; a fully reimagined from the ground up all-electric Class 3 delivery walk-in van; and a fully portable, remote controlled, commercial-grade, EV charging station, the Power Cube™. The Power Cube is fully customizable and does not need to be connected to the grid to deliver power. This innovative solution can have vehicles up and charged in 1-2 hours.

Vehicle prototypes of the Class 3 delivery walk-in van are expected to reach customers for route testing in the coming months, supported out of the Shyft R&D facility in Plymouth, Mich. Shyft expects to begin building the chassis and electric delivery vans by the second half of 2023.

“We created Blue Arc to not only support our customers and their sustainability goals, but to better serve our communities and our planet,” said Adams. “Investing in sustainable innovation that precisely fits the needs of both our customers and drivers is what we do best.”

Adams is a lifelong Michigan resident and is dedicated to fostering talent in his community, often engaging with students of all ages to encourage an interest in STEM and modern manufacturing. He is proud to serve the Detroit Public Safety Foundation as a member of its Board of Directors, and as the Board Chair for the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). He is also an active member of the Business Leaders of Michigan where he shares his experience in leading and growing The Shyft Group with other growth-minded organizations that declare Michigan the right place to thrive.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

