Madison Metals Engages Primoris Group for Media and Investor Relations

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (“Madison” or the “Company”) (CSE: GREN) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Primoris Group Inc. (“Primoris”) to provide media and investor relations (IR) services to the Company. Primoris is a full-service communications agency.



Primoris will provide the Company with a full range of IR and media relations services under the leadership of its principals, including the coordination of editorial coverage through print, radio, TV and online media outlets.

“We are excited to be once again working with Primoris, which has a long history of success working with our management team, Madison’s shareholders and other mining industry ventures,” said Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Madison. “We believe Primoris will play a key role in raising our profile through the media and investor communities. Their strong knowledge of our existing shareholder base is expected to be particularly impactful in broadening investor relationships and further strengthening shareholder confidence as we continue to advance our uranium projects in Canada and Namibia.”

Under the terms of Madison’s agreement with Primoris, which commenced May 16, 2022 for a one-year period, Primoris will execute a comprehensive communications program to support the Company's growth strategy, for which it will be paid a fee of $8,000 per month. Primoris has also been granted options to purchase 150,000 common shares of the Company exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance (the "Options"). The Options will vest immediately and are subject to regulatory approval.

The agreement between the Company and Primoris is renewable and can be terminated by either party on 30 days written notice. The agreement between the Company and Primoris and the grant of the Options are subject to regulatory approval.

About Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc is green energy resource company with experienced management having particular expertise in the uranium mining industry. Madison’s corporate objective is to build value by advancing Rossing-type deposits identified in Canada and Namibia by utilizing cutting-edge technology and modern strategies.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 416.489.0092

ir@madisonmetals.ca

Media:

Adam Bello

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 416.489.0092

media@primorisgroup.com

