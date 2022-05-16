Crystal House Miami Designs Luxurious, One-of-a-Kind Crystal Spaces for Miami's Elite

MIAMI, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If there's anything Miami is known for, it's glitz, glamor and all things lavish; Crystal House Miami brings this reputation to a new level with its stunning, one-of-a-kind crystal tiles for luxe residential and commercial spaces. Started by crystal connoisseur Marilyn Monroe, the brand's crystals are sustainably sourced from all over the world and come in a variety of gorgeous textures and shades. The brand's latest project was a $30M restaurant project to supply the lavish crystal for the ladies' powder room floor, seen in Miami's buzzing Sexy Fish Restaurant, which has become a highly Instagrammed sensation since the restaurant's opening in February 2022.

Crystal House Miami aims to capture Marilyn's love of fashion and design and combine it with her husband Elias Ghosn's technical profession of structural engineering and construction management to create something unforgettable. But Marilyn's passion for precious crystals began long before. As a child, Marilyn recalls collecting crystals with her mother. Keeping her love of crystals at the forefront of her brand vision, Marilyn later honed in on her design skills by beginning her fashion design studies in 2013 and graduating from the Miami International University of Art and Design in 2020. Marilyn developed the first concept for Crystal House Miami in 2019, when she began sourcing and selling hand-picked crystals directly to consumers. It wasn't until 2021 when the final concept for Crystal House Miami came into fruition: a supplier of stunning and elegant crystal tiles and interior spaces for high-end hospitality, residential and commercial spaces.

The brand's gorgeous and unique crystals are sourced from all around the world and include options like Mother of Pearl, Quartz, Pyrite, Malachite, Obsidian, Agate and more. Crystal House Miami's craftsmanship includes a range of different options like tiles, slabs, tabletops, countertops, work tops, sinks, bathtubs, pools, fireplaces, and numerous other options to serve a variety of interior needs.

"Our brand works hard to bring your visions to life. We aim to create, inspire and amaze with our luxurious crystal designs," said Marilyn Monroe, founder of Crystal House Miami. "We're so happy to see the positive response we've gotten from our latest project at Sexy Fish and are excited to see the popularity of our crystal designs continue to grow."

To see more of Crystal House Miami's gallery of work and to view their different tile, selenite and crystal options, visit them online at https://crystalhousemiami.com/. Follow Crystal House Miami on Instagram at @CrystalHouseMiami.

Media Contact: Jackie Zayas | Public Relations | Heyday Marketing | 305-989-4824 | jackie@heydaymarketingpr.com

Related Images











Image 1: Photo credit: Crystal House Miami





Sexy Fish Miami - Powder Bathroom









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment