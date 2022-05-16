NJIT Ranked No. 14 Nationally in Money’s 2022 List of ‘Best Colleges’

Newark, N.J., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is ranked No. 14 overall in the United States by Money in their list of Best Colleges for 2022.

Money evaluated more than 600 institutions and focused on 24 factors in three main categories that surveys have shown are the most important to students: quality of education, affordability and alumni outcomes.

The rankings analyzed data points such as graduation rates, net price of a degree, family borrowing and alumni earnings to find the country’s top values.

“This is a great recognition for NJIT, to be ranked 14th in the country, because the Money ranking specifically examines the factors that are most important to students,” said NJIT President Joel S. Bloom. “As a public polytechnic university, NJIT prepares students for success in the STEM fields that are both critical to businesses and in high demand across all industries.”

In compiling its 2022 Best Colleges ranking, Money incorporated earning and employment data reported in the federal College Scorecard. Using the same source data, the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce ranked NJIT in the top 10% for return on investment nationwide and No. 1 among New Jersey public four-year institutions. Ten years after enrollment, NJIT students earn an annual median salary that ranks in the top 15% nationwide.

In addition, Money also incorporated data reported in an economic mobility index developed by Third Way that assesses which institutions are catalyzing economic mobility for low- and moderate-income students. NJIT ranked in the top 7% of institutions evaluated using that metric.

Money’s ranking follows NJIT earning additional accolades regarding return on investment and economic mobility. Ranked No. 1 nationally by Forbes for the upward economic mobility of its lowest-income students, NJIT also is ranked in the top 2% of colleges and universities nationally for the mid-career earnings of graduates, according to PayScale.com. NJIT is ranked No. 33 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College and is rated among the top 50 public colleges and universities nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report.

