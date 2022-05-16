Monochrome Display Market Estimated to Garner USD 31.33 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.51% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monochrome Display Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Monochrome Display Market” information by Screen Type, by Display Type, by End-User and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 31.33 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.51% by 2030.

Market Scope:

Monochrome screens are rapidly gaining popularity in the electronics industry. The display's high-resolution capability and inexpensive cost are two important factors driving its market expansion. These displays show single-color images, albeit the shade of some models fluctuates. The monochromatic display is a popular gaming technology that is used to display high-resolution vector graphics.

Dominant Key Players on Monochrome Display Market Covered are:

Eizo Corporation (Japan)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (US)

Blaze display technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Microtips Technology LLC (US)

Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Ampronix Inc. (US)

JVC Kenwood Corporation (Japan)

Shelly Inc (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

The rising use of monochrome displays in various electronics devices is a major driving reason behind the market's growth. Monochrome displays are the most cost-effective and are developed to fulfill more demanding and particular criteria. Growing adoption of monochrome display-based computers in computerized cash register systems, technological advancements in display technology, widespread adoption of LCD and LED monochrome displays, rising demand for monochrome graphic displays for gaming, and growing requirements for energy-efficient cost-efficient display technology are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the widespread availability of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables has a beneficial impact on market growth. Furthermore, increased consumer electronics output leads to market growth.

Market Restraints:

Nonetheless, the extraordinarily high intensity of the monochrome display panel is a key stumbling block to the market's expansion. The combination of LCD and LED technologies in monochrome displays also contributes to the market's growth. The dreary black display, on the other hand, is thought to be a major stumbling block to the market's expansion.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Case counts are resurging in areas where the COVID-19 pandemic was waning, declining in areas where massive outbreaks occurred lately, and just starting to climb in previously unaffected areas of the globe. The sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the imposition of strict lockdown laws in various countries, causing Monochrome Display import and export activity to be disrupted.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Screen type, display type, end-user, and region have all been used to segment the monochrome display market.

The monochrome display market has been divided into three categories based on screen type: green, white, and amber. In 2017, the green screen segment held the biggest market share, and it is also predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

The monochrome display market is segmented by display type, which includes CRT, LCD, and LED displays. In 2017, the CRT sector held the most market share, while the LCD category is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Consumer electronics, automotive, gaming, medical, and manufacturing are the end-user segments of the monochrome display market. In 2017, the medical segment held the most market share, and it is also predicted to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The monochrome display market has been divided into four regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the globe.

In 2017, North America had the greatest share of the market. High use of modern technologies, a big market for display controllers, and high acceptance of LCD and graphic monitors in many industries are some of the drivers driving market expansion. The United States and Canada are major contributors to the market's expansion. The rapid use of LCD, CRT, and graphic monitor displays in a number of industries, as well as high acceptance of the latest technologies and a growing market for display controllers, are all contributing to the rise. The market in the region is growing due to increased government spending in display technology and increased adoption of LCD monochrome displays in the electronics and automotive industries.

In the global monochrome display market, Europe is ranked second. The growing need for monochrome displays in developing areas including as consumer electronics, gaming, healthcare, and automotive is driving the industry. Furthermore, the market's growth is aided by the widespread use of smart connected devices, as well as the region's improving economy. During the assessment period, the European monochrome display market is likely to generate significant revenue.

Due to factors such as an increase in healthcare expenditure, different government healthcare programs, and the presence of top monochrome display manufacturers in China, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projection period. The market is growing due to factors such as rising smartphone sales and rapid economic expansion. Furthermore, market growth is aided by the government's increased healthcare spending, different healthcare programs, and the presence of prominent monochrome display manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, the market's expansion is fueled by the region's increasing urbanization and rising manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of monochrome displays in the region's healthcare and automotive industries propels market expansion.

