CDPHP Names Elizabeth Warner, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Albany, N.Y., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is announcing the promotion of Dr. Elizabeth Warner to executive vice president and chief medical officer. Dr. Warner is the first female physician to be named to this vital role within the organization, though CDPHP is proud to share that 67 percent of the total workforce is female, as well as 60 percent of our leadership team.

Dr. Warner joined CDPHP in January of 2015 as a medical director and was promoted to vice president, senior medical director in 2018, and senior vice president, member health, in 2020. She succeeds Dr. Anthony Marinello, who has announced his retirement. Dr. Marinello joined CDPHP in March of 2018 after serving for many years on the CDPHP board of directors. Prior to that, he was a highly regarded family medicine physician for more than 30 years.

“This is an historic moment for CDPHP, as we celebrate Dr. Warner as the health plan’s first female chief medical officer in our nearly 40 years of serving our great community,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “Dr. Warner has established herself as a go-to resource within CDPHP and a true leader among her peers. She has unequivocally earned the most prominent clinical role within our organization,” added Bennett.

Prior to joining CDPHP, Dr. Warner practiced general surgery at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) with a special focus in breast surgery. She chaired the breast program leadership at SVMC, earning certification by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. She also served as the cancer liaison physician at SVMC.

Board certified in general surgery, Dr. Warner earned a Doctor of Medicine from Albany Medical College and a Master of Health Care Delivery Science from Dartmouth College. She holds a Bachelor of Science in human development and family studies from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and completed her surgical residency at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Attachment