Mastek Announces Leadership Structure Updates to Accelerate Its Strategic Growth Plans Globally

READING, England, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turnkey & Trusted Digital Engineering and Cloud Transformation Provider Mastek has delivered consistent growth the last few years. As a part of their accelerated expansion strategy, Mastek recently formalized their Vision 2025 with strategic big bets for over the next 3-4 years.

"Our Mission is to enable success for our clients, employees, and societies we live in. We do this by Decomplexing Digital with Trust, Value and Velocity. Our Approach is Industry-focused and Value-based, delivering Business Outcomes for our clients. Our Vision 2025 strategy includes clear priorities in Growth Markets & Verticals, Digital & Cloud Services Offerings, Differentiated Talent & Delivery Model, Innovation & Non-Linear Platforms, M&A and Partnerships," announced Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO - Mastek Group.

• President & Global Chief Growth Officer - Raman Sapra

Mastek is creating a new strategic & global role to focus on the build-partner-buy continuum that will enable transformative growth. Raman will take up this global role with a remit for the company's strategic charter that includes Service Line Capabilities & Solutioning, M&A, Partnerships & Advisor relationships, along with Integrated Deal Services across all service offerings.

• President of Americas and AMEA - Umang Nahata

Umang, who was the CEO of Evosys and built a successful Oracle Cloud business, will be taking responsibility for Americas & AMEA P&L across Mastek with an integrated team. Mastek is expecting to drive exponential growth in the Americas both organically and inorganically, in addition to mining top accounts and large deals across the Digital & Cloud services offerings.

• President of UKI and Europe - Abhishek Singh

Abhishek, who has been successfully driving growth of the digital services business in the UK & EU, will take on additional responsibilities for overall UK, Ireland & Europe P&L, including Oracle services. He will focus on scaling and integrating UK business in both the public & private sector while setting a strong foundation to grow Digital and Oracle Services in the European (non-UK) region.

• Global Chief Delivery Officer - Narasimha Murthy

Narasimha has successfully strengthened Mastek's delivery with best practices to scale globally. He will be responsible for deepening the focus on delivery transformation, customer delight, and technical recruitment while enhancing competency, program management and automaton tools. Narasimha's expanded role would include additional responsibilities for delivery of the Oracle services.

Earlier in the year, Prajakta Talvelkar and Ritwik Batabyal joined Mastek to lead Global Marketing & Global Innovation & Technology, respectively. Other members of the executive team will continue in their roles. Additional leadership announcements include Yashodhar Bhinde to lead Oracle services delivery reporting to Narasimha and Jon Corbett to lead US new business sales and expansion reporting to Umang.

