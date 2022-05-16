Bow Valley College acquires funding for seats to support more students

Calgary, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is announcing that it has received $4.6-million from the Government of Alberta to add significantly more seats for six of its programs. These 426 seats will allow the College to support learners in their pathway to employment in key industry sectors in the province, including healthcare, technology, and the entertainment arts.

"With the addition of these critical extra seats, Bow Valley College continues to demonstrate our commitment to developing job-ready graduates in all of Alberta’s existing and emerging sectors," says Dr. Misheck Mwaba, president and CEO of Bow Valley College. "Bow Valley College constantly explores new and innovative ways in helping employers hire the right people, with the right skills, quickly," says Dr. Mwaba.

The College is adding seats to the following programs:

• Business Administration Certificate

• Health Care Aide Certificate

• Practical Nurse Diploma

• Information Technology Systems Diploma

• Software Development Diploma

• Foundation in Entertainment Arts Certificate

"Whether they are starting out on their career path or pivoting industries, students entering into any of these programs at the College will see the benefits of their time and effort spent in the classroom," says Michael Crowe, Bow Valley College’s vice-president, Academic. "The expansion of these programs means that we are able to open doors for even more bright minds planning to take the next step on their career path," says Crowe.

"The Students’ Association of Bow Valley College (SABVC) is excited to learn of the 426 new seats opening up to domestic students across six programs beginning this fall," says Dhruv Jani, Director of External Affairs, SABVC. "SABVC applauds Bow Valley College and the Ministry of Advanced Education working together to expand programs for Bow Valley College learners within opportunity-rich sectors of Alberta’s labour market," says Jani.

These additional seats will be available starting this September term, and applications for these programs are open now.

