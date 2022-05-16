BlackSky Technology Stock Alert: Former Shareholders of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp May Have Legal Claims - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain executive officers or directors of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”), now known as BlackSky Technology Inc. (“BlackSky”) (NYSE: BKSY), breached their fiduciary duties of disclosure, candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether Osprey’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.



On September 8, 2021, Osprey shareholders of record, as of July 16, 2021, approved a merger between Osprey and BlackSky. After the merger, BlackSky announced that it missed the forecast in the merger proxy for full-year net profit by roughly $200 million. The stock price has declined by over 85% since the merger.

