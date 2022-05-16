Robotic Nurse Assistant Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% | Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities in the Industry - MDC Research

Pune, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to report of Market Data Centre, Robotic Nurse Assistant industry gathered revenue worth USD 673 million in 2021 and is slated to accumulate returns of approx. USD 2,391 million by 2030. In addition to this, Robotic Nurse Assistant market is set to register CAGR of nearly 22.1% in 2022-2030. Furthermore, a prominent increment in aging populace has resulted into escalating demand for robotic nurse assistants for carrying out routine myriad functions. In addition to this, technological breakthroughs and rise in funding of research activities in healthcare robotics will steer market trends. Robotic nurse assistants assist nurses and laboratory technicians for delivering medicines & medical supplies as well as specimens in hospitals & clinics. Furthermore, these products are utilized for assisting elderly and persons with disabilities.





Independence Support Robots To lead Product Type Segment Over 2022-2030

Rise in aging population requiring constant nursing has led to massive use of independent support robots. Additionally, independence support robots carry out repetitive tasks with accuracy and this has made them very popular in healthcare sector, thereby proving to be strong tool of market growth.

Hospitals & Clinics Segment To Make Notable Contributions Towards Market Size By 2030

Massive growth of hospitals & clinics segment over assessment period is due to shortage of skilled nurses and medical staff leading to massive penetration of robotic nurse assistants in hospitals & clinics. Additionally, lack of manpower in lowly populated countries such as Japan & Germany will create humungous demand for robotic nurse assistants across hospitals & clinics.

North America To Establish Leading Position In Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Over 2022-2030

Expansion of robotic nurse assistant market in North America over ensuing years can be credited to rise in product purchase by hospitals & clinics. In addition to this, a prominent increase in healthcare spending & presence of strong healthcare infrastructure facility in countries such as the U.S. will steer expansion of robotic nurse assistant industry in sub-continent.





Breakthroughs in Robotic Nurse Assistant Market

In April 2022, Diligent Robotics Inc. has raised nearly USD 30 Mn for expanding its robot nursing assistant portfolio due to shortage of qualified nurses

Earlier, in December 2021, Diligent Robotics produced an AI robot referred as Moxi for assisting healthcare personnel in routine tasks including fetching of drugs and delivery of laboratory samples

Some of major players favourably influencing growth of robotic nurse assistant market are Hstar Technologies Corporation, Diligent Robotics, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, RIKEN-SRK, SoftBank Robotics Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Fraunhofer IPA, Aethon International LLP, and others.

The global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Independence Support Robots

Daily Care & Transportation Robots

Autonomous Mobile Robots

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Senior Care Facilities

Homecare Settings

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway Benelux Reunion

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America





Robotic Nurse Assistant Market - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research



