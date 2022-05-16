University of Silicon Valley® (USV®) Confers 133 Degrees in Milestone Commencement Ceremony

San Jose, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Silicon Valley (USV) recently held the institution’s first in-person commencement ceremony since the beginning of the pandemic. In a ceremony held at the Santa Clara Convention Center with an audience of over 1000, USV conferred 133 degrees in such programs as:

Game Design Art

Game Design Engineering

Digital Art & Animation

Digital Audio Technology

Computer Science

Business Administration

Entrepreneurship & Innovation

Software Development

Management & Leadership

NVIDIA founder Chris Malachowsky delivered the keynote address. Malachowsky, whose tech company has been instrumental in managing, defining, and driving NVIDIA’s core technologies as it has grown from a startup to the global leader in visual and parallel computing. A recognized authority on integrated-circuit design and methodology, Malachowsky has authored close to 40 patents.

“At USV, we uniquely couple project-based, hands-on learning opportunities with Silicon Valley’s vast technical resources, which, quite frankly, presented challenges during the global pandemic,” said Charles Restivo, USV’s CEO. “Our students, however, persevered through these challenging times and crossed the finish line – which makes this in-person commencement a particularly meaningful and joyous occasion for both our students and our faculty.”

USV’s entire Commencement Ceremony can be viewed here.

About University of Silicon Valley® (USV®)

Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley — the global center of technological innovation — USV offers world-class, bleeding-edge programs and instruction in technology, animation, audio and video gaming, and is uniquely positioned to pair that learning with actual Silicon Valley professionals and tech companies to provide mentorships, hands-on learning engagements and networking opportunities. Named a 2022 “Best University” in U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings, USV graduates complete certificate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs with the knowledge, experience and portfolios to launch/accelerate successful careers. This year marks the university’s 135th anniversary. Founded in 1887 and known as Cogswell Polytechnical College until 2021, USV, a four-year institution of higher education, is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit us online at usv.edu.

