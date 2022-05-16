Revolo Biotherapeutics Announces Presentations at Upcoming Medical Meetings

Presenting new data on ‘1104 in allergic disease at the American Thoracic Society International Conference in San Francisco on May 17



Delivering an oral presentation on resetting the immune system to achieve long-term disease remission at the Treg Summit in Boston on May 19

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that the Company will be delivering presentations at two upcoming medical meetings: the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference and the Treg Summit.

“We are pleased to have a presence at these two important medical conferences,” said Jonathan Rigby, Group Chief Executive Officer of Revolo Biotherapeutics. “The new data presented at ATS 2022 further show the potential of ‘1104 to be used in the clinical setting both through subcutaneous (SC) or intravenous (IV) administration for the treatment of asthma and other allergic and inflammatory diseases. ‘1104 is currently in two phase 2 clinical trials, one in allergic disease and another in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), and expansion of routes of administration such as SC allow for wider exploration into other allergic and inflammatory diseases.”

“We are also excited to participate at this year’s Treg Summit and provide a review of new mechanisms directed at proliferating stable and long lasting Tregs to reset the immune system and achieve superior long term disease remission. We will also offer an update on both of our clinical programs for our two drug candidates, ‘1104 and ‘1805. Both drugs increase the number of Tregs via a unique mechanism of action to restore immune system balance, avoiding chronic inflammation without suppressing the immune system and potentially providing much needed therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune and allergic diseases,” Mr. Rigby concluded.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

ATS 2022 Poster Presentation details – May 13-18, San Francisco

Format: Poster

Title: IRL201104, a Novel Immunomodulatory Peptide, Shows a Long Lasting, Dose Response and Wide Spectrum Effect Through Different Routes of Administration in a Model of Allergic Inflammation

Poster Number: 504

Session: C21- Drilling down on inflammatory mechanisms in asthma via human cells and murine models

Poster Discussion Time: May 17, 2022, 9:30-11:30 am EDT (viewing: 9:30-10:00 am EDT; discussion: 10:00-11:30 am EDT)

Room: 303-304 (South Building, Level 3), Moscone Center

Presentation Highlights:

Treatment with ‘1104 resulted in a long-lasting dose response through both IV and SC administration in a murine model of allergic disease.

‘1104 led to a reduced inflammatory response at clinically relevant doses as seen by a reduction of a full suite of cytokines and chemokines in both bronchoalveolar lavage and serum.

Treg Summit Oral Presentation details – May 17-19, Boston

Format: Oral presentation

Title: A Revolutionary Approach to Resetting the Immune System for Long-Term Disease Remission

Presenter: Dr Roly Foulkes, Chief Scientific Officer, Revolo

Presentation Time: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 9:30-10:00 am EDT

Session: Eliciting Durable Responses to Overcome Relapse & Remission

Presentation Highlights:

Review of multiple new mechanisms in development directed at proliferating stable and long lasting Tregs to reset the immune system and achieve long term disease remission

Discussion of ‘1104, a peptide in phase 2 trials in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and allergic disease

Review of proof-of-concept trial of ‘1805 in phase 2 trials in rheumatoid arthritis and non-infectious uveitis



About ‘1104

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein, mTB Chaperonin 60.1 that is involved in resetting the immune system. Revolo Bio is advancing ‘1104 through two Phase 2 trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity, while exploring its potential for other allergic and inflammatory diseases.

About ‘1805

‘1805 is a modified analogue of the endogenous immune-regulatory binding immunoglobulin protein (BiP), a key player in immune function that resets the immune system for long-term disease remission. 1805’s tolerogenic properties have the potential to create effective disease intervention across multiple indications and routes of administration.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function that is preparing to enter a second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-infectious uveitis. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

