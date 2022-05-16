Media Advisory - Arthritis Society raising money and awareness at Diamonds & Denim event

| Source: Arthritis Society Arthritis Society

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

Toronto, ON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philanthropists and party- enthusiasts are invited to don their best “comfort meets luxury” attire for the Arthritis Society’s Diamonds & Denim cocktail party.

The event will feature live music, dancing, delicious food from The Food Dudes, creative cocktails, and the chance to raise awareness about Canada’s most common chronic condition. Six million Canadians live with the fire of arthritis – that’s 1 in 5.

There will be many opportunities for creative social content including the chance to see what wearing more than $50,000 in diamond feels like.

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Steam Whistle Brewing, 255 Bremner Blvd., Toronto

 

Tickets are $250 and available at arthritis.ca/diamondsanddenim.

 

Media Information:

Danielle Milley
dmilley@arthritis.ca
Cell: 416.206.3638

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Diamonds & Denim Party
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Arthritis Society
                            
                            
                                Arthritis
                            
                            
                                Diamonds & Denim
                            
                            
                                Philanthropy
                            
                            
                                Fashion
                            
                            
                                Lifestyle
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data