Media Advisory - Arthritis Society raising money and awareness at Diamonds & Denim event

Toronto, ON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philanthropists and party- enthusiasts are invited to don their best “comfort meets luxury” attire for the Arthritis Society’s Diamonds & Denim cocktail party.

The event will feature live music, dancing, delicious food from The Food Dudes, creative cocktails, and the chance to raise awareness about Canada’s most common chronic condition. Six million Canadians live with the fire of arthritis – that’s 1 in 5.

There will be many opportunities for creative social content including the chance to see what wearing more than $50,000 in diamond feels like.

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Steam Whistle Brewing, 255 Bremner Blvd., Toronto

Tickets are $250 and available at arthritis.ca/diamondsanddenim.

Media Information:

Danielle Milley

dmilley@arthritis.ca

Cell: 416.206.3638

