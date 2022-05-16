SMARTSolution Technologies is going to Vegas for InfoComm

Pittsburgh, PA, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMARTSolution Technologies (SST, https://www.smarterguys.com-a subsidiary of FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ -US OTC:FOMC) is excited to announce we will be in Las Vegas, June 8-10, 2022 for the annual InfoComm Convention (https://www.infocommshow.org/). SST goes to InfoComm to seek out new technology we can add to our already existing line up of quality products, which in turn provides the best solutions we can offer to our clients. We also go to meet with our manufacturing partners to look at their technology roadmaps and evolution of their products.



“I have been attending InfoComm since the late 80’s, and keeping my pulse on the evolution of presentation technologies, while also meeting with manufacturer’s to help influence this evolution. The InfoComm show is the epicenter for new and emerging tech.” said Mitchell Schwartz, CEO SMARTSolution Technologies.

This will lead into the new roadmap we have put in place with FOMO’s help to expand not only in our current region, but venture out of state as well.

We’ve broken this roadmap into three phases: (“Sneak peak” for the phases below, more in depth information will be in the roadmap FOMO will put out in the coming week).

Phase I: Existing Market Expansion

Hire additional sale people to add coverage for existing market in eastern and western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Incorporate new system-wide operational enhancements to streamline internal information sharing and increase efficiency.

Phase II: Out of Market Expansion

Sales Expansion and Growth in verticals in these new regional markets, including Alabama, Michigan and eastern Pennsylvania.

Phase III: National Expansion and Strategic M&A

Implementing phases I and II into our national expansion strategy and M&A, based on lessons learned and gained efficiencies.

We are committed to enhancing our customers experience through technology.

If you’re in or near Las Vegas between June 8th - 10th , join us at InfoComm. We would love to meet, talk about the latest technology and walk the floor with you. We are setting up a cocktail hour, check our social media for details to follow.

About SMARTSolution Technologies

SMARTSolution Technologies LP (https://smarterguys.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FOMO CORP., is a Pittsburgh, PA–based audiovisual systems integration company that designs and builds presentation, teleconferencing and collaborative systems for businesses, educational institutions and other nonprofits organizations. SMARTSolution is a leader in interactive display technologies for use in all type of curriculum, and has been providing interactive solutions to the EdTech market for over 25 years.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. (https://fomoworldwide.com/) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. and/or SST will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO and SST’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire additional companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

