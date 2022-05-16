World Insurance Associates Continues to Grow New Jersey Presence with the Acquisition of Lubowicki Insurance Agency

Iselin, NJ, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Lubowicki Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Lubowicki Insurance”) of Metuchen, NJ on May 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Lubowicki Insurance Agency has roots dating back to the 1960s. They are an experienced agency, providing broad insurance options for individuals, families and businesses throughout New Jersey.

“Providing superior customer service and low rates, along with our ability to understand our customer’s coverage needs drives the success of our agency,” says Ed Lubowicki, President, Lubowicki Insurance Agency. “We look forward to offering our clients even more insurance solutions as part of World Insurance.”

“On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome Lubowicki Insurance,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They do a great job assisting their clients with identifying their insurance needs and problems, and then putting together a customized plan that’s simple and easy to understand. I am confident they will continue to provide this high level of service as part of World .”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Becker LLC provided legal counsel to Lubowicki Insurance. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 147 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.